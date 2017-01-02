Samsung Galaxy A7, Galaxy A5, Galaxy A3 (2017) launched ahead of CES 2017

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017), Galaxy A5 (2017) and A3 (2017) offer IP68 water and dust resistance. Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017), Galaxy A5 (2017) and A3 (2017) offer IP68 water and dust resistance.

Samsung has announced its Galaxy A (2017) series, ahead of CES 2017. The line-up includes the Galaxy A7 (2017), Galaxy A5 (2017) and A3 (2017). The smartphones offer IP68 water and dust resistance. They support expandable storage up to 256GB via microSD card and Fast Charge technology. The Galaxy A (2017) series pack reversible USB Type-C port and Always on Display allowing users to quickly glance at the time and calendar without waking up the device.

Samsung Galaxy A (2017) series features metal frame and 3D glass back. The smartphones will available in Black Sky, Gold Sand, Blue Mist and Peach Cloud colour variants. The devices support Samsung Pay that allows for secure mobile payments through Magnetic Secure Transmission (MST) and Near Field Communication (NFC) technology. Users can back up data and images through Samsung Cloud and separate private data and keep the contents safe in a Secure Folder which supports biometric authentication.

“At Samsung, we are always trying to ensure our customers have the most advanced products on the market. The latest Galaxy A series is a testament to this. We integrated our unique approach to design as well as the features Galaxy customers have come to love to provide added performance without compromising on style,” said DJ Koh, President of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics.

Samsung Galaxy A7 features a 5.7-inch FHD Super AMOLED display and runs Android 6.0.16 Marshmallow. The smartphone is powered by 1.9GHz octa-core processor coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. It packs a 16MP rear camera with f/1.9 aperture and 16MP front camera with f/1.9 aperture. The Galaxy A7 is backed by a 3,600 mAh battery. It supports Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v 4.2, ANT+, USB Type-C,and NFC (UICC, eSE). Sensors on the device include Accelerometer, Proximity, Geomagnetic, RGB Light, Hall, Fingerprint scanner, and Barometer. The dimensions of A7 are 156.8 x 77.6 x 7.9 mm.

Samsung Galaxy A5 comes with a smaller screen size of 5.2-inch. The display is FHD Super AMOLED. The smartphone runs Android 6.0.16 Marshmallow. It is powered by 1.9GHz Octa Core processor with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The camera in Galaxy A5 is the same as Galaxy A7 i.e 16MP rear and 16MP front. It packs a 3,000 mAh battery. It is a Dual SIM device that supports Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v 4.2, ANT+, USB Type-C, and NFC. Sensors on the Galaxy A5 include Accelerometer, Proximity, Geomagnetic, RGB Light, Hall Fingerprint scanner, and Barometer. It measures 146.1 x 71.4 x 7.9 mm.

Samsung Galaxy A3 has the smallest 4.7-inch HD Super AMOLED display. The smartphone runs Android 6.0.16 Marshmallow. It is powered by 1.6 GHz Octa Core processor with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage. The rear camera in Galaxy A3 is 13MP with f/1.9 apertures. The front camera is 8MP with f/1.9 aperture. It is backed by a 2,350 mAh battery. It is a Dual SIM device that supports Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v 4.2, ANT+, USB Type-C and NFC. Sensors on the Galaxy A3 include Accelerometer, Proximity, Geomagnetic, RGB Light, Hall, Fingerprint Scanner, Barometer. It measures 135.4 x 66.2 x 7.9 mm.

Samsung Galaxy A (2017) series will be available in Russia in early-January and in global markets later.

