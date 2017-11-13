Samsung Galaxy A7, A5 (2018) get US FCC certification ahead of upcoming launch

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) and Galaxy A5 (2018) have both got US FCC certification. (Image render via @OnLeaks on Twitter) Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) and Galaxy A5 (2018) have both got US FCC certification. (Image render via @OnLeaks on Twitter)

Samsung Galaxy A7 and A5 (2018) will likely launch in January, if one goes by the previous timeline for the A series. According to reports, Samsung Galaxy A5 and A7 (2018) has now got US FCC certification, thus indicating the new series could launch soon. The FCC listing for Galaxy A5 (2018) was reported by MobileExpose, which points out the phone has the following FCC ID: A3LSMA530N. The Galaxy A5 has also been spotted on GeekBench running the Exynos 7885 chipset coupled with 4GB RAM.

According to some leaks, Galaxy A5 might come with an Infinity Display, which will be 5.5-inches in size but with a full HD+ resolution (2160 x 1080 pixels). The phone could also have a rear fingerprint scanner, though the dual-rear camera might not make an appearance on the A5 smartphone. Samsung Galaxy A5’s model number has also been spotted on Samsung’s official website.

Twitter user Roland Quandt had pointed this out and the model number for the Galaxy A5 is listed as SM-A530N. Of course, the official page doesn’t have any details about the device, except for the model number being mentioned.

Coming to the Galaxy A7, AndroidHeadlines reports the phone has the model name “SM-A730F,” and while the FCC listing does not reveal any of the specifications, the model name is similar to the version spotted on GFXBench.

The report adds the Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 got FCC approval on November 9. The leaked specifications for Galaxy A7 2018 had revealed a 6-inch Infinity Display, Exynos 7885 chipset from Samsung with 10nm FinFET design, 4GB RAM on board and dual-front cameras. It could also come with IP68 certification for water, dust resistance, and will feature a Type-C USB port for charging.

Samsung Galaxy A5 2018 it is… damn autocorrect.. http://t.co/gOtweTQlhc — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) November 12, 2017

Samsung Galaxy A series is the mid-range premium one from the company with the A7, A5 and A3 usually being launched. Each year the phones sport an upgrade in terms of design and specifications, though these don’t run the high-end processors like the Samsung Galaxy S series or the Note series.

But the Galaxy A series does mirror the design of the S sries and we’ve seen it come with a metal and glass design like the S6 and S7. So there is a chance the Galaxy A series for 2018 could come with a new ‘Infinity Display’ without any home button on the front. Again we’ll have to wait and see if this turns out to be true.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd