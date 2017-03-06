Samsung Galaxy A5, Galaxy A7 (2017) launched in India: Price, specifications and features

Samsung is looking to shake-up the premium mid-end smartphone market with the release of its updated Galaxy A series in India. The Galaxy A5 (2017) and Galaxy A7 (2017), both announced at CES 2017, sit between the company’s high-end S series and mid-end J series. Priced at Rs 28,990 and Rs 33,490 respectively, both phones will be available in India starting March 15. Users can pre-book the smartphones starting March 7 via the Samsung e-store as well as offline retailers.
Out of the two, the Galaxy A5 (2017) comes with a 5.2-inch FHD (1080p) Super AMOLED display, 1.9GHz octa-core processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB of internal storage, and a microSD card slot. On the camera front, the smartphone has a 16MP rear camera with f/1.9 aperture both on the front and rear. It features a 3,000mAh battery with fast charging support, and there’s a fingerprint scanner as well. On the software front, the phone runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow.
The top-end model in the series, the Galaxy A7 (2017) has a bigger 5.7-inch FHD (1080p) Super AMOLED display. Like the Galaxy A7, it comes with a 1.9GHz octa-core processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB onboard storage and microSD support. The smartphone gets a 16MP camera with f/1.9 aperture on the front and back. Compared to the Galaxy A5 (2017), the Galaxy A7 (2017) has a larger 3,600mAh battery with fast charging. The smartphone runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow, and has a fingerprint scanner.
The new phones follows the same design language as their predecessors, having a metal and glass body. However, this time around, they have a curvier back. Perhaps the biggest highlight of the new Galaxy A series is the IP68 certification, also found on the the Galaxy S7. The new phones also come with USB Type-C ports and Always-on Display.
Both the Galaxy A5 (2017) and Galaxy A7 (2017) will be available in Black Sky and Gold Sand colour variants.