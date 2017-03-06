Samsung Galaxy A5, Galaxy A7 (2017) launched in India: Price, specifications and features

Both the Galaxy A5 and A7 are IP68 dust and water resistant, just like Samsung’s Galaxy S7 and S7 edge. Both the Galaxy A5 and A7 are IP68 dust and water resistant, just like Samsung’s Galaxy S7 and S7 edge.

Samsung is looking to shake-up the premium mid-end smartphone market with the release of its updated Galaxy A series in India. The Galaxy A5 (2017) and Galaxy A7 (2017), both announced at CES 2017, sit between the company’s high-end S series and mid-end J series. Priced at Rs 28,990 and Rs 33,490 respectively, both phones will be available in India starting March 15. Users can pre-book the smartphones starting March 7 via the Samsung e-store as well as offline retailers.

Out of the two, the Galaxy A5 (2017) comes with a 5.2-inch FHD (1080p) Super AMOLED display, 1.9GHz octa-core processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB of internal storage, and a microSD card slot. On the camera front, the smartphone has a 16MP rear camera with f/1.9 aperture both on the front and rear. It features a 3,000mAh battery with fast charging support, and there’s a fingerprint scanner as well. On the software front, the phone runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

The top-end model in the series, the Galaxy A7 (2017) has a bigger 5.7-inch FHD (1080p) Super AMOLED display. Like the Galaxy A7, it comes with a 1.9GHz octa-core processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB onboard storage and microSD support. The smartphone gets a 16MP camera with f/1.9 aperture on the front and back. Compared to the Galaxy A5 (2017), the Galaxy A7 (2017) has a larger 3,600mAh battery with fast charging. The smartphone runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow, and has a fingerprint scanner.

The new phones follows the same design language as their predecessors, having a metal and glass body. However, this time around, they have a curvier back. Perhaps the biggest highlight of the new Galaxy A series is the IP68 certification, also found on the the Galaxy S7. The new phones also come with USB Type-C ports and Always-on Display.

Both the Galaxy A5 (2017) and Galaxy A7 (2017) will be available in Black Sky and Gold Sand colour variants.

