Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017) vs Galaxy A7 (2016): Here’s what has changed

Samsung has recently announced its Galaxy A (2017) series, which includes three smartphones – Galaxy A7, Galaxy A5 and Galaxy A3. Galaxy A series is part of Samsung’s mid-range premium devices. The new Galaxy A phones comes with secure mobile payments through Magnetic Secure Transmission and NFC technology. So what has really changed in the new Galaxy A smartphone? Here’s a comparison with the device from 2016.

Design

The new Galaxy A7 (2017) comes with IP68 water and dust resistance. It features a metal frame design and a 3D glass back. While not much has changed from Galaxy A7 (2016), the new smartphone has more circular edges in comparison that makes it look closer to the Galaxy S7 than last year’s A7. The camera sensor also appears to be smaller as compared to last year’s version.

Galaxy A7 (2016) also features a metal-glass design, and has muted white antenna bands placed on the top and bottom of the phone – something that is missing with the new smartphone.

Hardware

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017) comes with a 5.7-inch Super Amoled display with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution, and 386 ppi pixel density. It is powered by a 1.9GHz Octa-core Exynos 7880, and comes with 3GB RAM along with 32GB of on-board storage (expandable to 256GB).

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2016) is packed with a 5.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution, and 401ppi pixel density. The phone is powered by an octa-core Exynos 7580 processor, and comes with 3GB RAM along with 16GB of internal storage (expandable to 256GB via microSD).

Camera

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017) sports a 16MP rear camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), autofocus, LED flash, face detection and an f/1.9 aperture. Samsung has upped its game in the selfie camera department, with the new phone sporting a 16MP front camera with the same f/1.9 aperture, which is capable for recording video at 1080p at 30 frames per second.

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2016) sports a 13MP camera sensor with an f/1.9 aperture, Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), autofocus, LED flash and face detection. The front of the device comes packed with a 5MP camera with an f/1.9 aperture and supports 1080p video recording.

Battery, ports and colours

The new Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017) is backed by a non-removable Li-Ion 3600 mAh battery, a slight upgrade over last year’s A7 that featured a 3300 mAh battery. It comes with USB Type-C 1.0 compatibility and supports fast charging. Galaxy A7 (2016) on the other hand provides connectivity via a microUSB v2.0, also supporting fast battery charging.

Galaxy A7 (2017) comes in four colour variants – Peach Cloud, Gold Sand, Blue Mist and Black Sky. Galaxy A7 (2016) is available in three colour options – Gold, Black and White.

Conclusion

In our review of the Galaxy A7 (2016) we found the phone is a top-notch device that comes with a great camera, premium design, a crisp display and good battery life. The price of the device was a little on the higher side. Galaxy A7 (2017) is a promising smartphone, and appears to be a significant upgrade of a previously good device.

