Samsung Galaxy A6 vs Galaxy A6 Plus: Key differences, features comparison

Let us take a look at the differences between Samsung Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6 Plus in terms of design, display, processor, and more. Let us take a look at the differences between Samsung Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6 Plus in terms of design, display, processor, and more.

Samsung Galaxy A6, Galaxy A6+ have been launched and the smartphones will be made available in select European, Asian as well as Latin American starting May. Both the devices come with an Infinity display and look similar to the Galaxy S8 from the front. The Galaxy A6+ has dual rear cameras, compared to a single sensor on Galaxy A6. The higher-end version also sports a bigger display and battery. Samsung Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6+ will be launched in South Korea, Africa, and China later.

Samsung Galaxy A6, Galaxy A6+ prices in India have not been announced yet. Going by specifications, the phones are expected to fall in the mid-segment or around Rs 25,000. Samsung Galaxy A6, Galaxy A6+ have several things in common like support for facial recognition for unlocking device, Samsung’s voice-assistant Bixby and Dolby Atmos surround sound. Let us take a look at the differences between the two phones:

Samsung Galaxy A6 vs Galaxy A6+: Display and Design

Both Samsung Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6+ sport a metal unibody design with prominent antenna lines on the top and bottom of the rear panel. The Galaxy A6+ has dual rear camera setup. The fingerprint scanner on the phones is placed below the camera lens. The Galaxy A6, Galaxy A6+ will be available in four colour variants – black, gold, blue and lavender. Samsung Galaxy A6 measures 149.9 x 70.8 x 7.7 mm. Dimensions of the Galaxy A6+ are 160.2 x 75.7 x 7.9 mm.

Samsung Galaxy A6, Galaxy A6+ sport Super AMOLED Infinity display with 18:5:9 aspect ratio. Samsung Galaxy A6, Galaxy A6+ sport Super AMOLED Infinity display with 18:5:9 aspect ratio.

Samsung Galaxy A6, Galaxy A6+ sport Super AMOLED Infinity display with 18:5:9 aspect ratio, which means thinner bezels. The Galaxy A6+ has a 5.6-inch screen with HD+ resolution (720×1480 pixels), while the Galaxy A6+ has a bigger 6.0-inch FHD+ display (1080×2220 pixels).

Samsung Galaxy A6 vs Galaxy A6+: Camera

Samsung Galaxy A6+ has dual rear cameras, combination of 16MP AF primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a 5MP secondary sensor which has FF and f/1.9 aperture. The phone supports the Live Focus feature that lets people take pictures with ‘bokeh’ effect. The depth of field can be adjusted while taking a picture or after. The front shooter is 24MP FF with f/1.9 aprerture. Both the front and rear cameras support LED flash. The background in original photos can be replaced with blur patterns of shapes including hearts, stars and more.

Samsung Galaxy A6+ has dual rear cameras, combination of 16MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary camera. Samsung Galaxy A6+ has dual rear cameras, combination of 16MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary camera.

Samsung Galaxy A6 gets a 16MP AF back camera with f/1.7 aperture and LED flash. The front camera is also 16MP FF with adjustable LED flash, however, with an aperture size of f/1.9.

Samsung Galaxy A6 vs Galaxy A6+: Battery, processor and memory

Samsung Galaxy A6 is powered by 1.6GHz octa-core processor with 3GB/4GB RAM with 32GB/64GB internal storage. The storage is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. It is backed by a 3,000mAh battery. The Galaxy A6+ packs 1.8GHz octa-core processor, coupled with the same storage configurations as the A6. The battery is a 3,500mAh one. Both the smartphones run Android 8.0 Oreo.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy A6, A6+ with ‘Infinity’ displays, Android Oreo launched: Specifications, features

Connectivity options on the phone include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, ANT+, a USB Type-B port, NFC, GPS, Glonass and BeiDou. Samsung Galaxy A6, Galaxy A6+ supports sensors like Accelerometer, fingerprint sensor, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, hall sensor, proximity sensor, RGB light sensor.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd