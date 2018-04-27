Samsung Galaxy A6+ leaked in live images on Taiwanese certification site, reveal Infinity display

Samsung Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6+ smartphones are expected to be announced soon, though a launch date is unclear at the moment. Samsung Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6+ smartphones are expected to be announced soon, though a launch date is unclear at the moment.

Samsung Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6+ smartphones are expected to be announced soon, though a launch date is unclear at the moment. Ahead of its official debut, Galaxy A6+ has been certified by Taiwan’s National Communications Commission which also put out live images of the upcoming device. Samsung Galaxy A6+ renders reveal the phone will have an Infinity display as well as dual rear cameras. It will sport a metal unibody design.

Samsung Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6+ will be heavily inspired by the Galaxy A8 and A8+ in terms of design and features. The Galaxy A6+ could feature a 6-inch FHD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) Infinity display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, coupled with 4GB RAM. In comparison, the Galaxy A6 is rumoured to come with a smaller 5.6-inch FHD+ resolution Infinity display and it will be powered by Samsung’s Exynos 7870 octa-core processor with 3GB RAM.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy A6, A6+leaked specifications reveal Infinity display, FHD+ resolution

Both Samsung Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6+ will run Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the box, with Samsung’s Experience 9.0 UX. The South Korean technology giant could stick with a microUSB port for the two upcoming phones, and not USB Type-C slot. According to a report on SamMobile, the firmware for the Galaxy A6 is already available, hinting at an imminent launch. The update for Galaxy A6+ is expected to be made available soon. The report also mentions the two smartphones will be launched in Europe, Russia and the Middle East first, though Samsung might not launch both devices in each of these markets.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd