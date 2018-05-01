Samsung Galaxy A6, Galaxy A6+ with Infinity display listed on official Indonesia website

Samsung Galaxy A6, Galaxy A6+ come with an Infinity Super AMOLED screen, face recognition for unlocking device, Dolby Atmos surround sound as well as Bixby support. Samsung Galaxy A6, Galaxy A6+ come with an Infinity Super AMOLED screen, face recognition for unlocking device, Dolby Atmos surround sound as well as Bixby support.

Samsung Galaxy A6, Galaxy A6+ have been listed on Samsung’s Indonesian website, revealing full specifications and features of the two phones. The Galaxy A6, Galaxy A6+ are listed as ‘Coming Soon’ and prices have not yet been made official. Both the smartphones come with an Infinity Super AMOLED screen, a repositioned fingerprint sensor below the rear camera lens, face recognition for unlocking device, Dolby Atmos surround sound as well as Bixby support. The latter is the company’s digital voice-assistant for smartphones and other smart home devices.

Samsung Galaxy A6: Features and specifications

Samsung Galaxy A6 has a smaller 5.6-inch HD+ (720×1480 pixels) screen with 18:5:9 aspect ratio. The primary camera is 16MP with f/1.7 aperture, and there’s a 16MP shooter on the front as well with f/1.9 aperture and LED flash. The phone is powered by the an octa-core 1.6GHz processor with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. It is backed by a 3,000mAh battery. The phone measures 149.9 x 70.9 x 7.7 mm.

Samsung Galaxy A6+: Features and specifications

Samsung Galaxy A6+ features a 6-inch FHD+ display (1080 x 2220 pixels) and 18:5:9 aspect ratio. The Galaxy A6+ gets dual rear cameras, a combination of 16MP primary lens (f/1.7 aperture) and 5MP secondary lens with f/1.9 aperture). It supports the Live Focus feature that lets users adjust depth of field while taking pictures or after, to get ‘bokeh’ effect. The front shooter is 24MP with f/1.9 aperture. Under the hood, Galaxy A6+ packs 1.8 GHz octa-core processor with 4GB RAM and 32GB internal storage (expandable up to 400GB via a microSD card slot). The phone has a 3,500 mAh battery. Dimensions of Samsung Galaxy A6+ are 160.1 x 75.7 x 7.9 mm.

Samsung Galaxy A6+ was previously spotted on Taiwan’s National Communications Commission, which also put out live images of th device. According to a report on SamMobile, the two smartphones will be launched in Europe, Russia and the Middle East first, though Samsung might not launch both devices in each of these markets.

