Samsung Galaxy A6, A6+ with ‘Infinity’ displays, Android Oreo launched: Specifications, features

Samsung Galaxy A6 and A6+ feature ‘Infinity’ displays and improved cameras on board. Samsung Galaxy A6 and A6+ feature ‘Infinity’ displays and improved cameras on board.

Samsung has launched the Galaxy A6 and A6+, the company’s latest smartphones in its A-series. Both mid-to-premium phones feature ‘Infinity’ displays and improved cameras on board. Samsung says the Galaxy A6 and A6+ will be made available in select European, Asian and Latin American markets starting May, before rolling out to additional markets throughout South Korea, Africa, and China. The South Korean company is yet to announce pricing and local availability for the Galaxy A6 and A6 Plus for the Indian market.

The company is promoting the Galaxy A6 and A6+ as having stylish designs. On the front though, they look like the Galaxy S9 with thin bezels at the top and bottom. Flip it, however, the devices look ordinary with a metal back and thick antenna lines.

Also read: OnePlus 6 launch in India: Presale pop-up events on May 21, May 22; here are details

The focus is on the camera, but somehow the Galaxy A6+ is a better choice. It gets a dual-camera setup, comprising a 16MP primary camera with a f/1.7 aperture and a 5MP secondary lens with a f/1.9 aperture. With the two cameras, Samsung Galaxy A6+ will be able to add depth-of-field in photos. There’s a 24MP front-facing camera as well. The Galaxy A6, on the other hand, comes with a 16MP single camera snapper with a f/1.7 aperture. On the front, it features a 16MP selfie snapper.

The Galaxy A6+ comes with a 6-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2220) 18:5:9 display, a 1.8GHz octa-core processor, either 3GB or 4GB RAM, 32GB or 64GB internal storage, microSD card support ( up to 256GB), and a 3500mAh battery. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A6 sports a 5.6-inch HD+ (1440 x 720) 18:5:9 display, a 1.6GHz octa-core processor, either 3GB or 4GB RAM, 32GB or 64GB internal storage, microSD card support ( up to 256GB, and a 3000mAh battery.

Also read: Honor 10 India launch set for May end, will be Flipkart exclusive

Both the Galaxy A6 and A6+ boast Dolby Atmos surround support, but only if you plug in headphones. They also feature NFC for Samsung Pay support, as well as Bixby voice-assistant. Both the phones run Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box. The devices will be available in four stylish colors; Black, Gold, Blue, and Lavender.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App