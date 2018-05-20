Samsung Galaxy A6, Galaxy A6+ launch event on May 21, prices leaked online

Samsung Galaxy A6, A6+ and Galaxy J6 smartphones are expected to launch in India on May 21. Prices of Galaxy A6, A6+ have been leaked online. Samsung Galaxy A6, A6+ and Galaxy J6 smartphones are expected to launch in India on May 21. Prices of Galaxy A6, A6+ have been leaked online.

Samsung Galaxy A6, A6+ are expected to launch in India on May 21 at an event in Mumbai. While the company has sent out invites for the Galaxy A6 series launch, it is also expected to expected to reveal a new J series smartphone with an Infinity Display called the Galaxy J6. Samsung’s Twitter handle had posted about the upcoming Galaxy J6 which will feature an Infinity Display, and will be available in stores from May 22.

According to leaks, Samsung Galaxy A6 series will be revealed at tomorrow’s launch along with the Galaxy J6 which the company has already confirmed with its tweets. The Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6+ were officially launched globally in May this year, and it looks like the phones are coming to India next. Samsung’s invite for the May 22 event talks of an Infinity Display, which is now part of the Galaxy S, Note and the A and J series.

Samsung’s Infinity display is bezel-less on the sides with an 18.5: 9 aspect ratio, though the phones will continue with the top and bottom bezel. Samsung has so far resisted a notch design for its Galaxy smartphones. With the Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6+, the India prices were leaked online by Phoneradar, which said the smaller A6 will have a starting price of Rs 18,990 for the 4GB RAM/32GB storage version, while the Galaxy A6 Plus’ price in India will be Rs 22,990 for the 4GB and 64GB storage version.

Where specifications of the Galaxy A6 and A6+ are concerned, they have already been confirmed with the global launch. As pointed out before, Samsung Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6+ come with the Infinity Display and ultra-thin bezels, and the A6 has a 5.6-inch display, while the A6+ has a 6-inch one. Both phones have an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. The Galaxy A6 has an HD+ resolution of 1480 x 720 pixels, while the bigger phone has a full HD+ resolution of 2220 x 1080 pixels. Both phones have super AMOLED displays

The Galaxy A6+ has a 1.8Ghz octa-core processor with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32/64GB storage which is expandable to 256GB. Samsung has not specified which processor will be supported in India. The dual rear camera is 16MP+5MP with f/1.7 and f/1.9 aperture. The front camera is 24MP with f/1.9 aperture. The Galaxy A6 is powered by the a 1.6Ghz octa-core processor with 3GB RAM/4GB RAM and 32 or 64GB storage options. The phone also has 256GB expandable storage support. The rear camera on the Galaxy A6 is a single one which is 16MP with f/1.7 aperture, while the front camera is 16MP as well. Battery on the Galaxy A6 is 3000 mAh, while the bigger A6+ has a 350mAh battery on board. Both phones are on Android 8.0 Oreo from Samsung.

Coming to the Galaxy J6, leaked specifications have indicated the phone will have a 5.6-inches HD+ (720p) display, Exynos 7870 octa-core processor and come in 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM variants with a 13MP rear camera and 8MP front camera. The Galaxy J6 will sport a 3000 mAh battery, according to the leaks which were shared by SamMobile earlier this week. Another Galaxy J4 smartphone was also spotted online with 5.5-inch HD display, though it does not have the Infinity Display and continues with 16:9 aspect ratio.

With Samsung Galaxy J6, the company will try and compete with the budget Redmi 5 and Redmi 5A series which are dominating the Indian market. We will have to wait and see how Samsung prices the new phones and whether they will be priced under Rs 15,000.

