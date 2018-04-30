Samsung Galaxy A6 (2018) appears early in leaked training video

Samsung Galaxy A6 (2018) should be seen as an affordable Galaxy S9. Samsung Galaxy A6 (2018) should be seen as an affordable Galaxy S9.

Samsung Galaxy A6 (2018) will be the company’s first mid-to-high-end smartphone under its Galaxy A-series this year, according to a leaked internal training video that surfaced on the web. The video was uploaded to YouTube, then quickly taken down but not before a mirror was created by AllAboutSamsung.de.

The two-minute training video, which is in Vietnamese, is intended for employees and promoters in the domestic market. Interestingly, the video sheds light on the upcoming Galaxy A6 (2018), complete with its specifications and features. As seen in the video, Samsung Galaxy A6 (2018) will come with a 5.6-inch Super AMOLED HD+ (1440 x 720p) display and an aspect ratio of 18:5:9. The rear of the phone packs a single 16MP camera with a aperture of f/1.7. On the front, there’s a 16MP snapper with a aperture of f/1.7. The handset will also feature a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner beneath the camera lens.

Along with the Galaxy A6 (2018), Samsung is also rumoured to launch the Galaxy A6 Plus (2018). The latter smartphone is expected to feature a 6-inch edge-to-edge FHD+ display, a Snapdragon 625 processor, and 4GB RAM. However, unlike the standard Galaxy A6 (2018), Samsung Galaxy A6 (2018) will come with a dual-camera setup. Notably, the Galaxy A6+ (2018) has been certified in Poland and China, respectively.

Samsung is rumoured to launch the Galaxy A6 (2018) and Galaxy A6+ (2018) next month, with the India launch expected to happen in the second week of May. Both the Galaxy A6 (2018) and Galaxy A6+ (2018) will compete with Vivo’s V9, Oppo F7 , and Huawei P20 Lite. The latter smartphone will go on sale in India on May 3 via Amazon India, which is Thursday.

