Samsung Galaxy A5 (2018) renders with Infinity display leaked ahead of launch

Samsung Galaxy A5 2018 has been leaked ahead of launch. (Image credit: SamMobile) Samsung Galaxy A5 2018 has been leaked ahead of launch. (Image credit: SamMobile)

Samsung is working on a new Galaxy A5 and the phone appears to look like the flagship Galaxy S8. The renders of the upcoming Galaxy A5 have surfaced on the web, revealing the design of the phone ahead of the global debut.

SamMobile has published a set of leaked renders of the Galaxy A5 (2018), and the design does look similar to the Galaxy S8. The phone appears to have an Infinity Display, which can be found on the Galaxy S8 as well. The leaked renders indicate the company is finally ready to introduce a mid-end smartphone with the 18:9 aspect ratio display. And the phone appears to have a curved edges like the Galaxy S8 and S8+. It also looks like Samsung has shifted the placement of a fingerprint scanner to the back of the device.

There’s an additional button the left hand side, which is likely to turn on Bixby, Samsung’s voice assistant. Although currently limited to a select few smartphones, it looks like Samsung is ready to introduce the new voice assistant on more devices. Speaking of the camera setup, the new Galaxy A5 will continue to feature a single shooter on the rear, like its predecessor.

Aside from the new Galaxy A5, Samsung is also planning to launch the updated version of the Galaxy A7. The upcoming phones have already received Wi-Fi certifications after passing through the FCC in the US. Both smartphones are expected to officially launch at the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas in January next year.

