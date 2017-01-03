Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017), Galaxy A5 (2017) pricing revealed

Samsung Galaxy A (2017) series has just been launched and the price for the A5 and A3 is now confirmed. Samsung Galaxy A (2017) series has just been launched and the price for the A5 and A3 is now confirmed.

Samsung Galaxy A series (2017) was launched yesterday and now pricing of the phone along with availability has been revealed. According to Samsung’s official German website, the Galaxy A3 (2017) and Galaxy A5 will be available from February 3 in the country, but the Galaxy A7 (2017) is not listed.

According to a report on Sammobile, Samsung will be pricing the Galaxy A3 (2017) and the Galaxy A5 (2017) at 329 euro (which is around Rs 24,000) and 429 euro (which is Rs 30,000) respectively. The report also indicates the Galaxy A7 2017 might not launch in Europe, and the new phones might come to Asia by the end of this month. Samsung has not officially confirmed a launch date for India.

In terms of specifications, Samsung Galaxy A5 has a 5.2-inch, FHD Super AMOLED display. The smartphone runs Android 6.0.16 Marshmallow. It is powered by 1.9GHz octa-core processor from Samsung coupled with 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage which expandable to 256GB.

Galaxy A5 has the same 16MP rear camera and 16MP front camera as the bigger Galaxy A7 smartphone. The smaller phone comes with a 3,000 mAh battery, and is a dual-SIM device with support for Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v 4.2, ANT+. Samsung has introduced a USB Type-C charging port for the Galaxy A series, and it has a metal with 3D Glass back design similar to the high-end Galaxy S series.

Sensors on board the Galaxy A5 (2017) are: Accelerometer, Proximity, Geomagnetic, RGB Light, Hall Fingerprint scanner, and Barometer. Dimensions of the device are 146.1 x 71.4 x 7.9 mm.

Samsung Galaxy A3 is the smallest smartphone in the new 2017 series and sports a 4.7-inch HD Super AMOLED display. This one has a 1.6 GHz octa-core processor with 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, which is expandable to 256GB. The rear camera in Galaxy A3 is 13MP and front camera is 8MP. The battery is 2,350 mAh battery and this is also a dual-SIM device with Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v 4.2, ANT+, USB Type-C and NFC.

