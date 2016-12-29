Samsung Galaxy A series (2017) set for January 5 launch: Reports

Samsung Galaxy A 2017 series press renders have been leaked again, and the phones will launch on January 5. (Image source: Samsung Malaysia Twitter handle) Samsung Galaxy A 2017 series press renders have been leaked again, and the phones will launch on January 5. (Image source: Samsung Malaysia Twitter handle)

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy A series (2017) and it looks like the phones will be unveiled on January 5, according to reports. Samsung is planning to showcase the Galaxy A 2017 series in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on the date, based on photos of the invite that have been shared by Malaysian news websites. The Galaxy A series is the mid-range premium one, and it looks like Samsung will kick off 2017 with these new phones.

Samsung’s invite hints the new Galaxy A series is likely to be water-resistant, which could mean a big design upgrade compared to the previous phones. The tweet reads, “‘A’nticipate the new A,” with the hashtag #A2017liveunplanned.

Press renders of the new Galaxy A series smartphones and specifications have also leaked online. Galaxy A3, A5 and A7 are the phones that Samsung is expected to launch, according to a German website Winfuture.de, which has put out detailed specifications and press photos of the phones.

Last week SlashLeaks had put out specifications and press renders of the Galaxy A5; according to the report, the A5 2017 will feature a 5.2-inch full HD display; an octa-core 1.9GHz Exynos 7880 processor along with a 16MP front camera and 16MP rear camera. Battery on the phone will be 3000mAh and it will come with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage.

Check out Samsung Malaysia’s tweets below

According to the report on Winfuture.de, Galaxy A series will have a metal frame, but no white colour option for the new phones. Samsung will stick with Black, Gold, Blue and Pink colour versions. The basic A3 will also get the Exynos 7870 octa-core processor with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage along with a 13MP rear camera and an HD resolution Super AMOLED display.

The report also says the new phones will be available in Western Europe by mid-January. Samsung has not yet given any hints on when an India launch will take place for the new A series smartphones.

