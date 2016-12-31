Samsung Galaxy A series (2017) specifications leaked ahead of launch

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017), Galaxy A3 (2017) and Galaxy A5 (2017) will come with IP68 rating, making them dust and water resistant. Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017), Galaxy A3 (2017) and Galaxy A5 (2017) will come with IP68 rating, making them dust and water resistant.

Samsung Galaxy A (2017) is expected to launch on January 5, and has sent media invites for the same at an event in Kuala Lumpur. The Galaxy A series will be featuring three devices – Galaxy A3, Galaxy A5 and Galaxy A7. A recently discovered user manual confirms the existence of all three devices, and has also revealed specifications of the phones.

All the three devices in the Galaxy A (2017) series will come with IP68 rating, making them dust and water resistant. This rating signifies that the phones will be able to survive up to 30 minutes underwater at a depth of 1.5 meters. The devices will also be sporting fingerprint scanners and NFC.

Leaks surrounding the Galaxy A7 (2017) suggest it will come with a 5.7-inch Super AMOLED full HD display (1080 x 1920 pixels). The smartphone is said to be powered by an octa-core Exynos 7880 processor. It will come with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage (expandable via a microSD card). The front and rear camera in the Galaxy A7 (2017) is said to be 16MP with f/1.9 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017), on the other hand, is expected to feature a smaller 5.2-inch full-HD Super AMOLED display (1080×1920 pixel). According to rumours, it will run an octa-core Exynos 7880 processor, coupled with 2GB RAM, and 32GB expandable storage. The Galaxy A5 (2017) is said to have a 16MP on front and back as well.

Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017) will have the smallest screen size of the three smartphones. It is said to come with a 4.7-inch HD Super AMOLED display (720×1280 pixel). It will be powered by an octa-core Exynos 7870 processor, clocked at 1.5GHz. It is said to come with 2GB RAM, and 16GB internal memory.

In a separate leak, what looks like promotional images, have revealed the pricing fro the devices as well. Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017) is expected to cost MYR 1,899 (Rs 28,800 approx), while the Galaxy A5 (2017) is expected to be priced at MYR 1,699 (Rs 25,700 approx).

