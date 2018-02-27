Samsung foldable smartphone is no gimmick; Bixby speakers to launch in 2018: DJ Koh

Samsung has confirmed that the company is making progress on the foldable smartphone, which is believed to be called the Galaxy X. Samsung has confirmed that the company is making progress on the foldable smartphone, which is believed to be called the Galaxy X.

After launching the Galaxy S9 and S9+, Samsung aims to release a smartphone with a foldable display, which will be introduced as a new category. On the sides of the Galaxy S9 launch at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Samsung’s mobile chief DJ Koh has confirmed that its foldable phone is not a gimmick as the company aims to deliver the best experience through the upcoming device.

In an interview to CNET, Koh said that the company is making progress on the foldable device, but he needs “complete confidence that we’re delivering the best user experience when we’re launching a new category”. When asked to specifically reveal the timeframe of the launch, Koh responded by saying: “Sometimes I do not listen. My ear is not so good.”

While Samsung did confirm that it is working on a foldable smartphone, the company isn’t willing the reveal the launch date just yet. Word on the street is that the Galaxy X might feature a 7.3-inch OLED screen that can be opened to transform into a tablet. Previously Samsung had shown two versions of the Galaxy X behind closed doors at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas last month. The smartphone is rumoured to launch towards the end of 2018, or early next year. Samsung isn’t the only company working on foldable smartphones. LG, Huawei, and ZTE are reportedly working on smartphones with bendable displays.

Koh also confirmed that a Bixby-powered smart speaker will be launching later this year. He had previously confirmed to the Wall Street Journal that the speaker would arrive in the second-half of the year. Samsung’s first Bixby-powered smart speaker will compete against Apple’s recently launched HomePod and Google HomeMax.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd