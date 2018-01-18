Samsung Exynos 7872 chipset with hexa-core CPU announced for mid-end smartphones

Samsung Exynos 5 Series 7872 mobile processor with Iris scanner and Bluetooth 5.0 announced. Samsung Exynos 5 Series 7872 mobile processor with Iris scanner and Bluetooth 5.0 announced.

Samsung has announced its Exynos 7872 system-on-chipset (SoC), the company’s latest mobile processor. This is the same chipset which powers the recently announced Meizu M6s. The South Korean major plans to use the Exynos 5 Series 7872 processor for its upcoming mid-end smartphones in 2018.

In terms of raw power, the Exynos 7872 mobile processor is built on the 14nm FinFET process. It packs two high-performance Cortex A73 cores clocked at 2.0GHz for demanding tasks and four quad-core Cortex A53 cores clocked at 1.6GHz for power efficiency. It also supports Cat7 with 2CA (Carrier Aggregation), providing download speeds of up to 300Mbps. And for uploads, it supports Cat13 with 2ca for 150Mbps. As expected, the modem also supports almost every network of 2G, 3G and 4G such as CDMA, GSM, TD-SCDMA, WCDMA, LTE-FDD, and LTE-TDD modes. The chipset also supports dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and FM Radio.

Perhaps the highlight of the chipset is the support for an iris scanner of up to 8MP. It also supports 21.7MP camera sensor on the back and front. Plus, the camera also comes with 1080p @ 120 fps video recording capabilities and Smart Wide Dynamic Range (Smart WDR).

Unfortunately, the processor still doesn’t support a dual-camera setup on the rear. Also, maximum resolution supported by the Exynos 7872 processor is 1920 x 1080, which simply means Full HD+ (2160 x 1080) displays are still not supported.

