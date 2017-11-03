Samsung Experience 9.0 on Android Oreo beta starts rolling out for Galaxy S8, S8+ users

Samsung Experience 9.0 Beta program, which is built on the Android Oreo OS has started rolling for select customers. (Source: Reuters) Samsung Experience 9.0 Beta program, which is built on the Android Oreo OS has started rolling for select customers. (Source: Reuters)

Samsung Experience 9.0 Beta program, which is built on the Android Oreo OS has started rolling for select customers on the Galaxy S8, S8+. Samsung Experience is the new name for the company’s earlier UI called TouchWiz and version 9.0 will eventually power the new Galaxy S9 expected to come out next year. For now, Samsung is rolling out the beta program to limited customers.

According to Samsung’s press statement, Galaxy S8, S8+ users in South Korea, the US and the UK will get a chance to preview the new Samsung Experience 9.0 before its official release. Samsung says it will have additional rounds of registration for the same. The bad news is that India based customers with a Galaxy S8 or S8+ can’t yet register to try out the beta program and get Android Oreo experience on their phones.

Samsung’s Experience 9.0 beta will give customers testing the preview version a chance to try out the new features in the UI. Samsung says this is built on Android Oreo UI and UX. The company is hoping to gain customer feedback, insight via the beta program and thus optimise user experience.

Samsung says in order to apply for the program, users will need a Samsung Account. The option to sign into the beta program could be provided in the Samsung Members app or the Samsung+ app for the US. The apps are available on Google Play Store or the Galaxy Apps on the Samsung phone itself.

Given that Samsung has just started with beta testing for the Android Oreo based UI, it could be a while before the stable build arrives for customers across the world. Samsung has promised Galaxy S8, Note 8 series will get Android Oreo.

