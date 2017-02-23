Samsung debuts Exynos 9 series 8895 octa-core SoC

Samsung has launched its Exynos 9 series 8895 chipset, ahead of the release of the Galaxy S8. Samsung has launched its Exynos 9 series 8895 chipset, ahead of the release of the Galaxy S8.

Samsung has launched its Exynos 9 series 8895 chipset which is currently in mass production. It is the company’s first chipset manufactured using 10nm FinFET process technology with improved 3D transistor structure, which allows up to 27 per cent higher performance while consuming 40 per cent less power when compared to 14nm technology.

Samsung claims the new Exynos 9 series 8895 is the first processor of its kind to embed a gigabit LTE modem that supports five carrier aggregation, or 5CA. This means the chipset can provide fast speeds and stable data throughput at max.1Gbps (Cat.16) downlink with 5CA and 150Mbps (Cat.13) uplink with 2CA.

Watch all our videos from Express Technology

The Exynos 9 8895 is an octa-core processor, comprising of four of Samsung’s second- generation custom designed CPU cores for improved performance and power efficiency in addition to four Cortex-A53 cores. Aside from the octa-core processor, the chipset packs ARM Mali G-71 graphics processing unit that will offer the “next level of 3D graphics performance that minimizes latency for 4K UHD VR and gaming experience”. The company also revealed that the chipset supports video recording and playback at a maximum resolution of 4K UHD at 120fps.

The new chipset also has a separate processing unit for enhanced security solutions, which is required for mobile payments that use iris or fingerprint recognition. In addition, a Vision Processing Unit (VPU) that can recognise and analyse items or movements for improved video tracking, panoramic image processing, and machine vision technology.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S8+ specs leaked ahead of launch, confirms gigantic 6.2-inch display

“With industry leading technologies like VPU, the Exynos 8895 will drive the innovation of next-generation smartphones, VR headsets, and automotive infotainment system,” said Ben Hur, Vice President of System LSI marketing at Samsung Electronics.

Samsung did not confirm whether the latest Exynos 9 series 8895 chipset will be found inside the upcoming Galaxy S8 smartphone. The South Korean giant delayed the release of the Galaxy S8 which usually would come in February. After the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, the company has been keeping tighter quality control check and more rigorous testing to ensure safety. The Galaxy S8 is expected to be announced on March 29 in New York.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd