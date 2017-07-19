Samsung could produce 7nm A12 chips for Apple iPhones in 2018: Report

Apple’s iPhone series in 2018 will come with the 7nm design A12 chip, and it looks Samsung could be manufacturing these. (Representational Image. Source: Reuters) Apple’s iPhone series in 2018 will come with the 7nm design A12 chip, and it looks Samsung could be manufacturing these. (Representational Image. Source: Reuters)

Apple’s iPhone series in 2018 will come with A12 chip, and it looks Samsung could again again be manufacturing these for its rival firm. The report comes from Korean Media, and The Investor, which is quoting news reports based on industry sources. According to the reports, Samsung has purchased heavy-duty machinery, chip manufacturing equipment to make these 7nm mobile processors, which will be just for the iPhone.

But it seems Samsung still has to convince Apple for the same. The report adds that Samsung’s Kwon Oh-hyun, one of the company CEOs in charge of chips and other parts business, will play a major role in getting this deal with Apple.

Taiwan based TSMC has become the sole iPhone chip maker in 2013. The report points out the Taiwanese firm has already moved onto the 7-nanometer technology. According to the Investor report, Samsung will share the order with TSMC for 2018, and will begin testing its own machines soon, and is still awaiting for final approval from Apple.

TSMC has over 50.6 per cent share in the global chip foundry sector for 2016, while Samsung had an 8.1 per cent market share, according to the Investor. Samsung won’t be looking at just manufacturing chipsets for the iPhones, but the new OLED displays will on the iPhone 8 and future iPhones will be made by the South Korean technology major as well. Samsung is the world’s largest supplier when it comes to OLED display and dominates the market.

While iPhone 2018 rumours have not yet started, all eyes are on the iPhone 8 that is expected to launch in September-October 2017. Reports have indicated the iPhone 8 will come with a bezel-less OLED display, and 3D face scanning for unlocking the device. It seems Apple will ditch the Touch ID as it is unable to embed the fingerprint scanner under the display. However, Apple iPhone 8 will have the highest screen to body ratio ever seen on a smartphone.

Apple iPhone 8 could cost $1200 for the starting price when it launches, according to some leaks and reports. A recent iPhone 8 design on Forbes, also reveals a vertically stacked camera, instead of the horizontal one seen in the iPhone 7 Plus. Apple will launch three iPhones at the event, iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus and the 10th anniversary special iPhone 8.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd