Samsung Corporate Carnival: Discounts on Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8, Galaxy A8+, and more

Samsung has announced a special sale under the Corporate Privilege Program for over two million corporate employees from 500 companies in India. The limited run sale is valid between January 23 to 31 on Samsung Shop, the company’s e-store. Corporate employees can enjoy great benefits across smartphones, tablets and home appliances.

If you are looking for buy a smartphone, Samsung is currently offering discounts on the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8 and S8+, Galaxy C9 Pro, Galaxy C7 Pro, Galaxy J7 Pro, Galaxy J7 Max, Tab A 7.0, Galaxy A8+, and Galaxy On7 Prime. Users can enroll for this offer by logging into Samsung Shop with their corporate email ids.

Consumers can expect up to 25 per cent in addition to exchange offers through Cashify.in, 30 per cent MobiKwik SuperCash (up to Rs 4000), and no cost EMI option on purchases through various credit cards and Bajaj Finserve. Moreover, other benefits also include third-party cover for accidental and liquid damage.

During the sale, corporate consumers can avail other exclusive offers on products like Televisions, Microwave ovens, Monitors, Air purifiers, and washing machines. Samsung Shop will offer Purchase Adviser services, a live chat with a Product expert, as well as multiple payment modes. Samsung has made a dedicated page on its online store to highlight its special sale under the Corporate Privilege Program.

“The Samsung Corporate Privilege Program is an ideal platform for corporate employees and partners. This program is the simplest and most rewarding way for corporate consumers to own their favourite Samsung products and bears testimony to Samsung’s commitment to consumer delight,” said Sandeep Singh Arora, Vice President, Online Business, Samsung India.

