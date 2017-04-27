Samsung confirms ‘new flagship’ coming later this year

The world’s largest smartphone maker did not specifically mention the Note 8, but the company has stated in the past to continue with the Note series. The world’s largest smartphone maker did not specifically mention the Note 8, but the company has stated in the past to continue with the Note series.

Samsung may have indicated that it will launch a flagship device in the second half of the year. During the company’s first quarter financial results, the company also confirmed its plans to bring a new flagship to the market.

The South Korean giant has confirmed that, while the Galaxy S8 and S8+ are off to a great start, a new high-end device will arrive before the end of the year.

“The company will strive to maintain profitability through robust sales of the Galaxy S8 and S8+ and the launch of a new flagship smartphone in the second half,” it said in a statement.

Also read: Samsung, LG working on four-edge curved display: Report

The world’s largest smartphone maker did not specifically mention the Note 8, but the company has stated in the past to continue with the Note series. In fact recently the IFA Executive Director Jens Heithecker was quoted as saying that he would like to see the Galaxy Note 8 unveiled at IFA 2017 in Berlin.

The original Galaxy Note was unveiled at IFA 2011, and Samsung chose the Europe’s biggest consumer electronics show off the Note 2, 3, and 4 in the years that followed. Later, Samsung went for dedicated events for the Note 5 and Note 7, in an aim to position its smartphone against Apple’s iPhones.

There are a very few details available about the Galaxy Note 8. Evidently, the Note 8 is internally known by the name of “Great.” While not much is known about the smartphone, it’s being speculated that the Galaxy Note 8 might end up looking like the Galaxy S8 and S8+.

At the same time, Samsung is planning to relaunch the Galaxy Note 7 sort of. According to a report by South Korean publication ET News, the refurbished Galaxy Note 7 will be available in its home market from three network providers in June. The report claims that 300,000 devices the total three to four million of recalled units will be made available in South Korea. The recycled smartphone is said to be called the Galaxy Note 7 R (SM-935), and will reportedly priced around 700,000 won (or approx Rs. 39,708). That’s about 300,000 (or approx Rs. 17,081) cheaper than the original Galaxy Note 7.

Samsung has recently announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2017. The company’s operating profit in Q1 2017 reached $8.7 billion, making it the second-best quarter for Samsung and highest-ever operating profit in Q1.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 27, 2017 5:12 pm

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd