Samsung confirms ‘Galaxy S9’ name in earnings report, launch set for February 25

Samsung has confirmed its next-generation flagship will be called the Galaxy S9. The company said in its earnings report that it has plans to launch the Galaxy S9 in the first quarter of the year. This is the first time Samsung has publically acknowledged the name of the upcoming flagship smartphone.

“In the first quarter, the company expects the mobile business to improve its earnings, led by an increase in sales of flagship products with the launch of Galaxy S9,” it says. The official name doesn’t come as a big shock. It is a known fact that the successor to the Galaxy S8 will be known as the Galaxy S9, unless Samsung rebrands the series. In fact, the company itself confirmed the existence of the Galaxy S9 in the official press invite, complete with the large number 9.

For Samsung, the success of the Galaxy S9 matters a lot. The South Korean company saw sales of smartphones drop in the fourth quarter, indicating that its handset division is under pressure. “ Total smartphone shipments decreased due to the lineup optimization of low-end models, while shipments of flagship products, such as the Galaxy Note 8, increased from the previous quarter“, the Samsung press release said. The high-demand for the Note 8 might have saved the day for Samsung, but the company continues to face tough competition from Apple and Chinese mobile phone makers.

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S9, alongside the Galaxy S9+ at the Mobile World Congress on February 25 in Barcelona. Both the phones will likely to be marginal upgrades over the Galaxy S8, barring a few changes here and there. However, the biggest highlight of the Samsung Galaxy S9 will be its camera and the new Isocell image sensor chip which promises to offer better low-light performance.

