Samsung Carnival on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy On Nxt, On Max, On5 and more mobiles

Samsung Carnival will be held on Flipkart from April 10 to April 12. During the sale, Samsung will offer discounts, exchange offers and no-cost EMI schemes on select smartphones and home appliances. ICICI Bank users can avail 10 per cent instant discount through credit and debit card payments. Samsung smartphones that get discounts include Galaxy On Nxt, Galaxy On Max, Galaxy On5 and J3 Pro. Additionally, Samsung TV and refrigerators can also be bought with discounts.

Samsung Galaxy On Nxt 64GB variant at Rs 11,990; 16GB variant at Rs 9,490

Samsung Galaxy On Nxt 16GB and 64GB storage variants will be available at discounts during the sale. The 16GB storage model of On Nxt will retail at Rs 9,490, down from its original price of Rs 10,999. The 64GB Galaxy On Nxt variant can be purchased at Rs 11,900, which is Rs 1,000 less than its MRP of Rs 12,999.

Samsung Galaxy On Nxt sports a 5.5-inch Full HD IPS LCD capacitive screen that is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. It is powered by the Exynos 7870 processor and backed by a 3,300mAh battery. The smartphone runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow. It includes a 13MP rear lens and an 8MP front shooter. Camera features include HDR imaging and face detection. While the 16GB variant of On Nxt comes with 3GB RAM, the 64GB storage option features 4GB RAM.

Samsung Galaxy On Max at Rs 12,900

Samsung Galaxy On Max gets a discount of Rs 2,000 and the phone will be available at Rs 12,900 during the Samsung Carnival. It was launched at Rs 14,900. The Galaxy On Max gets a 5.7-inch Full HD display and a metal unibody design. It packs a 1.69 GHz Octa-core processor with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage, which is expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card slot. The battery on this phone is a 3,300 mAh one. Samsung Galaxy On Max comes with a 13MP rear camera with f/1.7 aperture, and a 13MP front lens with f/1.9 aperture. Both lenses feature LED flash. Galaxy On Max also supports Samsung Pay Mini.

Samsung Galaxy On5 at Rs 5,990; J3 Pro at Rs 6,990

Samsung Galaxy On5 and Galaxy J3 Pro will be available at Rs 5,990 and Rs 6,990 respectively. The Galaxy On5 features a 5-inch HD IPS screen and is based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow. Running the 1.4GHz Exnyos 7570 processor, it packs a 2,600mAh battery. The Galaxy On5 comes with a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP selfie shooter. Galaxy On5 comes with 32GB of internal storage.

Meanwhile, the J3 Pro offers a 5-inch HD Super AMOLED capacitive screen. Running Android 5.1 Lollipop, it comes with a 1.5GHz processor, 2GB RAM and 2,600mAh of battery. The phone has an 8MP rear lens with f/2.2 aperture and 5MP selfie shooter. Offering 16GB of internal storage, the J3 Pro expandable storage up to 128GB via a microSD card slot.

Offers on Samsung home appliances

Samsung Carnival is offering the 49-inch M6300 Full HD Curved SMART TV at Rs 66,900. The sale also extends to Samsung’s 253L 2 Star Frost-Free refrigerator and Top Mount Freezer with Convertible 5-in-1, that can be purchased for Rs 23,790 and Rs 36,090 respectively.

