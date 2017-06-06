Samsung Carnival on Amazon: Top deals on On8, C7 Pro, On5 Pro and more smartphones

Amazon India is hosting Samsung Carnival on its platform, which starts June 6 and ends June 8. Here’s a look at the top deals on smartphones. Amazon India is hosting Samsung Carnival on its platform, which starts June 6 and ends June 8. Here’s a look at the top deals on smartphones.

Amazon India is hosting Samsung Carnival on its platform, which starts June 6 and ends June 8. During the carnival, users will get deals on mobiles, TVs, ACs, and more. Additionally, goibibo will give up to Rs 5,000 off on flights and hotels. Here’s a look at the top deals on smartphones:

Samsung On5 Pro and On7 Pro can be bought at Rs 7,240 and Rs 8,740 respectively. The smartphones were originally launched at Rs 7,990 and Rs 9,490. The devices are successors to On7 and On5 launched in 2015. Samsung Galaxy On 5 Pro and On 7 Pro are 4G-enabled smartphones. They come with Samsung’s ‘Made for India’ features like Ultra Data Saving mode and S-bike mode.

Samsung On8, which was unveiled at Rs 13,490, is now available at Rs 12,740. Samsung On8 comes in Gold, Black and White colour options. The mid-budget smartphone was features a 5.5-inch Full HD super AMOLED display, and runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow. Other specs include: 1.6GHz octa-core processor, 3B RAM, 16GB storage, 13MP rear camera, and 5MP front camera.

Samsung C7 Pro can be bought at Rs 25,990 during the carnival. C7 Pro gets a 5.7-inch Full HD Super AMOLED display. It runs an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 processor, clocked at 2.2GHz with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory. There’s a 16MP lens on both front and rear.

Samsung J7 Prime, J2 Pro, C9 Pro, J5 Prime, Z2, and Gear S3 can be bought at no cost EMI. Samsung J7 Prime is priced at Rs 10,980 while J2 Pro comes at Rs 7,350. Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro, J5 Prime, and Z2 are priced at Rs 34,500, 14,900 and Rs 4,650 respectively. Samsung Gear S3 smartwatch is priced at Rs 28,500. The no cost EMI offer can only be availed by Bajaj Finserv EMI card holders.

Other Samsung products including TV, refrigerator, washing machine, and microwave are up for grabs as well.

