Samsung Carnival on Amazon: Deals, discounts on Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy A8+, On7 Prime, etc

Samsung Carnival will be hosted on Amazon from March 21 to March 24. During the sale, Samsung smartphones including Galaxy A8+, Galaxy On7 Prime, On7 Pro, Galaxy Note 8, etc will get deals and discounts. Samsung mobiles will be available at up to Rs 40,000 off with exchange offers, no cost EMI as well as Amazon Pay cashback worth up to Rs 8,000. Samsung TVs will also be available with discounts. Meanwhile, Samsung refrigerators and washing machines can be bought with up to 18 per cent and up to 15 per cent off respectively. Samsung microwaves can be bought at up to 25 per cent off, while ACs get up to 25 per cent off. Let us take a look at the top smartphone deals being offered during Samsung Carnival on Amazon:

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 at Rs 67,900

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be available for Rs 59,990 instead of Rs 67,900 and this includes Rs 8,000 as Amazon Pay Balance. The Galaxy Note 8 is a flagship smartphones that comes with features such as a 6.3-inch 2K SAMOLED Infinity display, dual cameras with OIS on both the lens, Octa-core Exynos 8995 processor and more. It has a host of software features, you won’t find in the Galaxy S8 series thanks to the S-Pen.

Samsung Galaxy A8+ at Rs 28,990

Samsung Galaxy A8+ will be up for grabs at Rs 28,990, down from Rs 32,990. Users can avail additional Rs 2,000 off on exchange. Galaxy A8+ is a mid-range flagship phone featuring the Infinity display with 18:9 aspect ratio and dual front cameras. The selfie camera is 16MP + 8MP with f/1.9 aperture on both the sensors. Samsung’s Galaxy A8 allows users to take portrait shots as well from the front camera. The phone gets a 16MP rear camera with f/1.7 aperture. Samsung Galaxy A8+ is a good option for those who are okay with a six-inch phone and do not wish to try out the other newer Chinese players in the market.

Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime at Rs 9,490

Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime (32GB) will be available at Rs 9,490, instead of Rs 12,990. This price includes Rs 1,500 off on exchange. The 64GB storage variant of the phone is listed at Rs 11,490, down from Rs 14,990 which includes Rs 1,500 off on exchange. Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime was announced in India in January this year. The highlight of the smartphone is its Samsung Mall feature that allows users to shop for similar products by pointing the phone’s camera towards a product. It has a 5.5-inch Full HD display, 13MP primary camera and a 13MP selfie snapper.

Samsung On5 Pro at Rs 6,490, On7 Pro at Rs 6,990

Samsung On5 Pro gets flat Rs 1,500 off and will be available at Rs 6,490 instead of Rs 7,990. Samsung On7 Pro gets Rs 2,500 off and is listed for Rs 6,990. Specifications of On5 Pro include 5-inch HD display, 8MP rear camera, 5MP front shooter with 120-degree selfie mode, and a 2,600mAh battery. It is powered by the Exynos processor with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. Samsung On7 Pro features a 5.5-inch HD screen and runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow. It comes with a 13MP rear camera and 5MP front shooter. Backed by a 3,000mAh battery, the phone features 2GB RAM and 16GB storage.

Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro at Rs 28,489

Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro, which was launched in India in April last year at Rs 36,900, is listed for Rs 28,489. The Galaxy C9 Pro features a 6-inch Full HD sAMOLED display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 processor. The phone comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage (expandable). The rear camera is 16MP with dual LED flash and the front shooter is also 16MP front camera with f/1.9 apertur. This is a dual SIM smartphone, backed by a 4,000 mAh battery.

