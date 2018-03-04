Samsung Carnival on Amazon India: Galaxy Note 8 at Rs 59,900, Galaxy On7 Pro at Rs 6,990

Samsung Carnival will be held from March 5 to March 8 via Amazon India. Samsung Carnival will be held from March 5 to March 8 via Amazon India.

The ‘Samsung Carnival’ will take place on Amazon India between March 5 and March 8. A slew of Samsung’s most popular smartphones will be made available at discounted prices. The list includes the likes of the Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy A8+, Galaxy On7 Prime, Galaxy On7 Pro, and Galaxy On5 Pro.

Samsung is offering cashback of up to Rs 8000 on the purchase of select Galaxy smartphones. Users will get cashback in the form of Amazon Pay cash. In addition to Amazon India, the ‘Samsung Carnival’ is running on the company’s official e-store.

As part of the Samsung Carnival, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 can be purchased for Rs 59,900 including an Amazon Pay cashback of Rs 8,000. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 was launched in India at a price of Rs 67,900. The Galaxy Note 8 features a huge 6.3-inch bezel-less ‘Infinity Display’, Exynos 8895 processor, 6GB RAM, 64GB internal memory, microSD card slot, dual rear camera, S-Pen support, and a 3300mAh battery. The IP68 certified smartphone also boasts fingerprint and iris scanners. The Note 8 is positioned as a productivity-focused smartphone.

Other than the Note 8, users can get the Galaxy A8+ at a discounted price. The Galaxy A8+ will be available for Rs 28,990 during the Samsung Carnival. Samsung is offering a cashback of Rs 4000. Then there is the Galaxy On7 Prime which will be available at a price of Rs 12,990, including an Amazon Cashback of Rs 2000. The Galaxy On7 Pro will be available for Rs 6,990. The cashback offer is valid on the Galaxy On5 Pro as well.

During the sale, users can exchange their existing smartphones and get great value for their old devices. Customers are eligible to get no-cost EMI schemes available on select products during the sale using Credit/Debit card, Amazon Pay, Net banking, and Cash on delivery (COD). Other than smartphones, Samsung is offering discounts on TVs, Microwave Ovens, Refrigerators, and Washing Machines.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd