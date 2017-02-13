Samsung C5 Pro revealed in new demo video by company

Samsung C5 Pro was earlier spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance website with model number SM-C5010 as it received Wi-Fi certification. (Source: YouTube/SamMobile) Samsung C5 Pro was earlier spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance website with model number SM-C5010 as it received Wi-Fi certification. (Source: YouTube/SamMobile)

Samsung C5 Pro has been spotted in a Retail Mode demo video put out on the company’s retail website. The video, which appeared gives us a first good look at the C5 Pro smartphone, which has earlier been sported on China’s TENAA certification website. The latest video reveals the Galaxy C5 Pro will feature a metal unibody design. On the rear, we see a square camera lens along with flash and new antenna lines on top and bottom.

Samsung’s familiar capsule-like home button is present on the front. The power button is on the right side, while volume keys can be seen on the left side of the smartphone. The video reveals Samsung C5 Pro will come with stickers such as ‘Happy Weekend,’ etc that can be super imposed on selfies. Looks like C5 Pro’s launch will take place soon, and the device will first make its way in to China ,before launching in other markets.

Samsung C5 Pro was earlier spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance website with model number SM-C5010 as it received Wi-Fi certification. According to a listing on the Indian import-export website Zauba, the C5 Pro bears a price tag of Rs 20,483. But of course, that should not be seen a confirmation of the price.

Samsung C5 Pro has already passed certifications on China’s TENAA and US FCC. It is said to feature a 5.2-inch or 5.5-inch display and run Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow. The C5 Pro will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 processor along with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory. The smartphone will sport a 16MP camera on the front as well as rear. It will be backed by a 3,000 mAh battery.The dimensions of the device are 145.7 x 71.4 x 6.95 mm.

The Korean smartphone giant recently unveiled C9 Pro smartphone in India. It costs Rs 36,900. In terms of specifications, the C9 Pro comes with a 6-inch full HD display (1080p resolution), 6GB RAM, 4000 mAh battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 processor and 64GB internal storage. The rear camera is 16MP with f/1.9 aperture, phase detection autofocus and a dual-tone LED flash. There is also a secondary 16MP camera with f/1.9 aperture.

