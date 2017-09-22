Samsung Bixby voice feature now in India: Galaxy S8, S8+ Note 8 users can install

Samsung Bixby voice capabilities are now rolling out for India users: Galaxy S8, S8+ and Note8 users can get the feature. Samsung Bixby voice capabilities are now rolling out for India users: Galaxy S8, S8+ and Note8 users can get the feature.

Samsung’s Bixby voice capabilities will be now available for India users. Samsung’s Bixby is currently available on the Galaxy S8, S8+ and the newly launched Galaxy Note8 smartphone. The Samsung Bixby voice will let users interact with the assistant via voice commands, similar to how they can do with Google Assistant. Interestingly, both Google Assistant and Bixby are available on the top end Samsung smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ and Galaxy Note 8 have a dedicated Bixby button, which is placed below the volume rockers. Samsung’s users can activate Bixby by pressing the button or just swipe right from the home screen itself to access the Bixby screen. In order to speak with Bixby, users can just hold the dedicated button on the respective Galaxy smartphone or simply say “Hi, Bixby” to interact with the Assistant. In our Galaxy Note 8 review unit, the Bixby page shows an update. However, we are unable to install this yet to test out the voice capabilities of the Samsung assistant.

Samsung says Bixby has been optimised to understand Indian as well accents and will work accurately for most users in the country. Samsung adds the voice capabilities for Indian consumers were developed in the company’s own Research & Development Institute located in Bangalore.

“At Samsung, we listen to our consumers and bring in meaningful innovations that help make their lives better. With Bixby, the phone adapts to you and not the other way around. It’s a smarter way to use your phone and get more done. Keeping in mind the diversity in Indian accents and our commitment to ‘Make for India’, Bixby has been optimized to understand Indian accents,” said Asim Warsi, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India in a press statement.

Bixby has Quick commands where users can create a custom voice command to use in place of a long sequence of one or more commands. For example, Samsung says users can set a command like “good night” which will prompt Bixby to turn on DND mode, set an alarm for the morning and the blue light filter for easy reading all at once, rather than requiring three commands.

Samsung also claims users can speak to Bixby in natural language and it can understand regular sentences as well. For instance, if a user takes a picture and then says “Bixby send the picture just taken to Mom”, the voice-assistant knows which picture it has to send. Like other voice-assistants, Samsung says Bixby improves with time as it learns to recognise a user’s way of speaking and preferences. Interestingly, it was reported that Samsung is letting Galaxy S8, Note 8 users disable the ‘Bixby’ button, but the software update for this is not available for everyone just yet.

