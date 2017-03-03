Samsung begins mass production of Galaxy S8: Report

Samsung is expected to unveil two models of its flagship phone: the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. (Image credit: Evan Blass/Twitter) Samsung is expected to unveil two models of its flagship phone: the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. (Image credit: Evan Blass/Twitter)

Samsung has started mass producing the Galaxy S8 in its manufacturing unit in Vietnam and it set a goal to sell 10 million units, according to a report by Korea’s Naver.com. The South Korean giant is said to produce 4.7 million units of its upcoming flagship this month and a further 7.8 million units in April.

The report says a total of 12.5 million units will be manufactured for the first month of availability of the Galaxy S8. Though it’s not clear how many of those will be the 5.8-inch Galaxy S8 and how many will be for the 6.2-inch Galaxy S8+. For far, these numbers have not been confirmed by Samsung, so take it with a grain of salt.

Watch all our videos from Express Technology

Samsung is expected to unveil two models of its flagship phone: the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. The Galaxy S8 will feature a 5.8-inch display, while the Galaxy S8+ is expected to have a 6.2-inch display. Much like LG G6, the Galaxy S8 will sport an 18:9 display, giving a high-screen to body ratio. Serial tipster Evan Blass recently shared a photo of the press render of the Galaxy S8 on his Twitter account, more or less confirming the device’s taller display.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S8 press render leaks, shows off 18:9 display and AI button

The Galaxy S8 is expected to feature IP68 certification for water and dust resistance, as well as Samsung’s own Bixby virtual assistant and an iris scanner. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC will power the Galaxy S8, paired with 4GB RAM, 64GB of onboard memory and microSD card support. It’s being said that the Galaxy S8 will feature a 12MP dual pixel rear camera with a f/1.7 aperture, while the front camera will an 8-megapixel sensor.

Samsung is rumoured to announce the Galaxy S8 on March 29, during a special event to be held in New York. There is a good chance that the Galaxy S8 might go on sale on April 21.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd