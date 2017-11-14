Samsung announces Exynos 9810 processors for 2018 flagship devices Samsung announces Exynos 9810 processors for 2018 flagship devices

Samsung has quietly announced its own Exynos 9 Series 9810, which is the next generation of processors from the company. The new 9810 will power upcoming Samsung flagship devices for the year 2018, including Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ and possibly the Galaxy Note 9 smartphone.

Samsung releases two variants of its Galaxy flagship phones. One is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and launches in the US and China market. The Galaxy S9 will likely be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. The second variant is powered by Samsung’s own Exynos series and is the international variant of the device. In India, Samsung releases the Exynos variant of its flagship Galaxy smartphones.

Samsung announced the Exynos 9810 processor as part of its 36 CES 2018 Innovation Awards and has not officially issued a press release about the new processor series. Samsung’s description for the Exynos 9 series 9810 says this is built with third generation custom CPU cores, upgraded GPU, and gigabit LTE modem with industry-first 6CA support.

Samsung has not yet specified the GPU for its upcoming processor. The new processor will support peak download speeds up to 1.2 Gbps thanks to the 6 band LTE technology. The Exynos 9810 is built on 2nd generation 10nm process technology from Samsung, adds the statement.

Samsung’s current generation of flagships, the Galaxy S8, S8+ and Galaxy Note 8 are powered by the Exynos 8895 as far as the international variant is concerned. Samsung has not yet explained or discussed in detail about the performance, power efficiency of its new processor chipset.

Where the new Galaxy S9 and S9+ smartphone are concerned, according to reports these are expected to launch early in 2018. According to some leaks, Samsung Galaxy S9 series could be unveiled by February at the upcoming MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2018 in Barcelona itself.

