Samsung announces affordable Galaxy J2 Ace, Galaxy J1 4G smartphones

Samsung has announced two entry-level smartphones called Galaxy J2 Ace and Galaxy J1 4G. The smartphones cost Rs 8,490 and Rs 6,890 respectively. The Galaxy J2 Ace packs a front camera flash, while Galaxy J1 4G is one of the most affordable smartphones to feature Super AMOLED display. Galaxy J2 Ace is available in gold, black and silver colour variants. Samsung Galaxy J1 4G can be bough in gold, black, and white colour options.

“The response to our affordable 4G J Series has been phenomenal with consumers appreciating the build quality and the India-centric features that make Samsung’s J Series a compelling offering for our consumers. Buoyed by this success, we are pleased to expand our portfolio with the addition of Galaxy J2 Ace and Galaxy J1 4G in the under Rs 10,000 segment,” Manu Sharma, Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India said.

The new Samsung smartphones come with company’s Make for India features such as the Ultra Data Saving Mode, S bike mode, and S Power Planning. However, S Secure and Turbo Speed technology are only available on Galaxy J2 Ace. Samsung Galaxy J2 Ace and Galaxy J1 4G are 4G VoLTE enabled.

Samsung Galaxy J2 Ace features a larger 5-inch screen, while Galaxy J1 4G comes with a 4.5-inch Super AMOLED display. Galaxy J2 Ace has an 8MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture and flash. The front camera is 5 MP with f/2.2 aperture and flash.

The Galaxy J2 Ace is powered by a 1.4 GHz quad core processor with 1.5GB RAM and 8GB internal memory (expandable up to 256GB via microSD card). The device is backed by a 2,600 mAh battery and supports Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, USB 2.0, GPS and GLONASS. Sensors on the smartphone include Accelerometer, and Proximity. It runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

Samsung Galaxy J1 4G is powered by 1.3 GHz quad core processor with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal memory (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card). It sports a 5MP rear camera with flash and f/2.2 aperture. The front camera is 2MP with f/2.2 aperture.

It packs a 2,050 mAh battery. The smartphone supports Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, USB 2.0, GPS, and GLONASS. Sensors include Accelerometer, and Proximity. It runs Android 5.1 Lollipop.

