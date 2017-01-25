Samsung allegedly hoarding Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 supply: Report

Samsung is allegedly hoarding supply of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processors, according to a report. In this file photo, Keith Kressin, senior vice president for product management at Qualcomm and Ben Suh, senior vice president, foundry marketing at Samsung, show off the new 10nm processor. (Source: Qualcomm) Samsung is allegedly hoarding supply of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processors, according to a report. In this file photo, Keith Kressin, senior vice president for product management at Qualcomm and Ben Suh, senior vice president, foundry marketing at Samsung, show off the new 10nm processor. (Source: Qualcomm)

Smartphones with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip might be delayed, as Samsung is allegedly hoarding the supply of the SoC, at least till April when the Galaxy S8 comes out, says a report in Forbes.

The Forbes report is quoting sources in the industry based in Asia, and says Samsung has “first dibs” on the latest S835 processor. The report quotes a source as saying the new processor “won’t be available in large quantities until after the Galaxy S8 launches.”

The report adds the LG G6, which is expected to be unveiled at the MWC 2017 in Barcelona will come with the Snapdragon 821 processor, rather than the 835 and that LG has not had enough time to test the new 835. It also points out this is the reason why the HTC U Ultra launched with 821 and not 835.

Earlier reports have also indicated the Xiaomi Mi 6 smartphone would be the first Chinese brand phone to launch with the Snapdragon 835 processor and it will be unveiled at the MWC 2017. But there were indicators that the 835 supply constraint would be an issue, even before the Forbes report.

Now it looks like we might have to wait a while to see phones with the new SoC. While Qualcomm unveiled the Snapdragon 835 SoC at CES 2017, the first device to be powered by it was a pair of AR/VR glasses called ODG R-8 and R-9 AR/VR smartglasses.

In terms of features, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 is the also first commercial SoC to use Samsung’s 10nm FinFET process technology, and thus the size is 35 per cent smaller than the Snapdragon 820 and consumes 25 per cent less power. The new processor packs in more than three billion transistors.

It has support for Qualcomm’s new Quick Charge 4.0 technology with compatible with USB Type-C charging standard. The new SoC also includes support for optical zoom capabilities and fast auto-focus technologies. It supports cameras with resolutions ranging up to 32-megapixels or dual 16-megapixels cameras and is designed to improve the next-generation AR/VR experiences, with up to 25 per cent increase in 3D graphics rendering.

Samsung has itself confirmed the Galaxy S8 is not coming at MWC, unlike the Galaxy S7, and it is likely to launch the phone in March-end or early April.

