Samsung acknowledges battery issue on Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8 Plus

Samsung has issued a statement accepting that some users have reported an issue with Galaxy Note 8 and Galaxy S8 Plus smartphones and their batteries. Samsung has issued a statement accepting that some users have reported an issue with Galaxy Note 8 and Galaxy S8 Plus smartphones and their batteries.

Samsung has issued a statement accepting that some users have reported an issue with Galaxy Note 8 and Galaxy S8 Plus smartphones and batteries on these phones. Last week it was reported that some users on the Galaxy Note 8 and S8 Plus found their phones completely bricked after the battery had drained to 0 per cent. According to some of the reported user comments, the phones would refuse to charge, even when the official Samsung charger was used.

Samsung has now issued a statement on the problem. The statement, which was shared by Phone Arena reads, “Of course, Samsung is taking all reports of this kind seriously, we only received a very small number of customer inquiries that could be linked to charge management, and unfortunately we can only comment on the matter further if we have more detailed information about the affected devices.”

It was reported last week that users of Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and Samsung Galaxy S8+ units were complaining about charging issues on their phone. Users claimed the phone would not charge and come back on, if the battery level reached 0 per cent. Customers had posted about the problem on Samsung’s US forum as well, though some of the comments are also way back from October, November 2017.

According to the statement issued to PCWorld, Samsung’s Germany division has also listed its helpline number in order for customers to reach out to the company in case they are facing issues with the Galaxy Note 8 or Galaxy S8 Plus. For Samsung, reports of battery issues with the Galaxy Note 8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus will definitely be a cause for concern, considering how the company was forced to pull off the Galaxy Note 7 which faced battery problems. However, it looks like with the Note 8, these are isolated incidents and so far it does not look like a majority of the units are affected.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd