Samsung 20-20 Carnival on Amazon: Discounts on Galaxy A8+, On7 Prime and more mobiles

Samsung 20-20 Carnival will be held on Amazon fom April 18 to April 21. During the sale, Samsung smartphones including Galaxy A8+, Galaxy On7 Prime, Galaxy On7 Pro, Galaxy Note 8, and more will get discounts of up to Rs 5,000. Samsung Galaxy A8+ will be available at Rs 29,990, down from Rs 34,990. Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime (32GB) is available at Rs 9,990 down from Rs 12,990, while its 64GB storage option is listed at at Rs 11,990. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will retail at Rs 67,900, though users can avail zero cost EMI offers.

Other smartphones that will get deals during the Samsung 20-20 carnival include the Galaxy On5 Pro, J7 Pro, J7 Prime, J7 Prime 2, J7 Max and J7 Duo among others. In addition, 20 lucky winners will receive Mumbai Indians jerseys every day.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 features and specifications

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 features a 6.3-inch SAMOLED Infinity display with 18:9 aspect ratio, and an all-glass back. The phone runs Android 8.0 Oreo with Samsung’s TouchWiuz on top. It is powered by 2.3GHz Exynos 8995 octa-core processor with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, expandable up to 256GB via microSD card slot. The battery is a 3300mAh one. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 comes with support for voice assistant Bixby and S-Pen. The phone has dual rear cameras, a combination of 12MP + 12MP sensor, both with OIS. The front camera is 8MP.

Samsung Galaxy A8+ features and specifications

Samsung Galaxy A8+ features a 6-inch SAMOLED Full HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:5:9. Powered by 2.2GHz Exynos 7885 octa-core processor, it comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage which is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. It runs Android 7.1 Nougat and is backed by a 3500mAh battery. The phone also offers facial recognition with additional support for Bixby.

Samsung Galaxy A8+ gets a 16MP rear camera with f/1.7 aperture, and a 16MP+8MP dual-front camera. The Galaxy A8+ also supports Live Focus for the selfie shooter. The smartphone ships with IP68 certification for water and dust resistance. Users can receive cashback upto Rs 10,225 on exchanging their older smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime features and specifications

Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime has a 5.5-inch Full HD display, with the standard 16:9 screen aspect ratio. It packs Exynos 7870 SoC and is backed by a 3300mAh battery. The phone features 3GB/4GB RAM options with 32GB/64GB storage respectively. This is a 4G VoLTE-enabled phone that comes with features like Bixby, Samsung Pay Mini and Samsung Mall which is its AR-based shopping feature.

Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime includes a 13MP rear camera with f/1.9 aperture and a 13MP front camera. Users can get up to Rs 11,225 on exchange of their old phones. The 64GB variant of the On7 Prime is exclusively available on Amazon.

