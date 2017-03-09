Salman Khan to launch Android ‘BeingSmart’ smartphones

‘BeingSmart’ smartphones will compete with the likes of Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi in the mid-budget segment. ‘BeingSmart’ smartphones will compete with the likes of Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi in the mid-budget segment.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is gearing to venture in to smartphones segment with his new line-up of Android devices under ‘BeingSmart’ brand. According to a report in Economic Times (ET), the Dabangg star has already finalised the Chinese plan to manufacture phones that will cost below Rs 20,000.

The report said that either Salman or members of his family will take direct shareholding in the new venture. “He’s currently building an operational management team to be headed by a professional with leadership stints at Samsung and Micromax, two top industry executives told ET,” the report said.

The new Android smartphones are likely to be sold online before hitting offline stores, including Salman’s Being Human outlets. Being Human has a clothing line, royalties from which goes to support education and healthcare initiatives of the Being Human Foundation. It sells accessories as well.

‘BeingSmart’ smartphones will compete with the likes of Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi in the mid-budget segment. India is perhaps the fastest growing smartphone market after China and the US. Especially, with mid-budget segment booming in India, Salman’s association with the brand is likely to sway a lot of fans in the favour of ‘BeingSmart’. Overall in the smartphone operating system market, Android remains on top in Q4 with 82 per cent of the total market.

According to the report, Salman tried to enter in to the smartphone market two years ago as well. Smartphone makers, however, had backed out at that time as Salman reportedly demanded high royalty charges.

