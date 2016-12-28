Reliance Lyf Water 3, Wind 7S launched at Rs 6,599 and Rs 5,699 respectively

Reliance’s Lyf smartphone brand has launched its new Lyf Water 3 and Wind 7S smartphones with Reliance Jio free services offers. Reliance’s Lyf smartphone brand has launched its new Lyf Water 3 and Wind 7S smartphones with Reliance Jio free services offers.

Reliance’s Lyf smartphone brand has launched its new Lyf Water 3 and Wind 7S smartphones with Reliance Jio free services offers. Lyf Water 3 and Wind 7S are budget offerings by the company priced at Rs 6,599 and Rs 5,699 respectively. Lyf Water 3 is exclusively available on Flipkart, alongwith company’s own online platform. The smartphone gets a 5.5-inch HD TFT display (1280 x 720 pixels) with a pixel density of 267 ppi. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm MSM8939 processor clocked at 1.5Ghz with AdrenoTM A405 3D GPU. It comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal memory (expandable up to 32GB via microSD card).

Reliance Lyf Water 3 is a 4G-enabled dual SIM smartphone that supports two micro SIM cards. It features a 13MP auto-focus rear camera with flash and 4x digital zoom. It supports video recording as well. The front camera is 5MP with fixed focus. The Lyf Water 3 runs Android 5.0 Lollipop. It is backed by a 3,000 mAh battery, which is claimed to provide upto 14 hours of talktime and upto 120 hours of standby time.

Reliance Lyf Water 3 supports 4G VoLTE , Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, LTE B1/B3/B40, GSM900/850/1800/1900M, GPS, GPRS and EDGE. It comes wirth 3.5mm audio jack, and MicroUSB for connectivity. Sensors on the device include Ambient Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor, E- compass, and Accelerometer. The device weighs 164.6 grams. The dimensions of the smartphone are 156.6 × 77 × 7.7 mm. It will be available in Silver colour variant.

Reliance Wind 7S gets a 5-inch HD IPS LCD screen (720×1280 pixels) with pixel density of 294 ppi. The display is protected by AGC Glass. It is powered by a quad-core Qualcomm SnapdragonTM 210 processor clocked at 1.3 GHz with Adreno 304 GPU. It comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal memory (expandable upto 128GB via microsSD card). It runs Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow. Lyf Water 7S is a 4G-enabled dual SIM smartphone that supports Micro SIM cards.

Reliance Wind 7S is backed by a 2,250 mAh battery that offers upto 9 hours of talktime and upto 180 hours of standby time. The rear camera in Wind 7S is 8MP auto focus with flash. There’s 5MP front camera. The smartphone supports 6x digital zoom and 720p video recording. The device supports 3.5mm jack, USB port, Micro USB 2.0 and USB OTG. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.0, GPS, GSM 900/1800/1900 MHz, WCDMA BAND1 (2100)/ BAND8(900), LTE-FDD BAND3(1800)/ BAND5(850), LTE-TDD BAND40(2300), GPRS and EDGE. The Wind 7S comes with Light sensor, Accelerometer, and Proximity sensor. The dimensions of the device are 143.5 x 72 x 8.7 mm. It weighs 156 grams.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd