Reliance Lyf F1s launched exclusively on AJIO for Rs 10,999

Reliance’s Lyf smartphone brand has launched its new Lyf F1s smartphone with Reliance Jio free services offers. The Lyf F1s is exclusively available on AJIO.com, which is Reliance Industries’ fashion e-commerce portal. The Lyf F1s is priced at Rs 10,099, and according to the website this is a discount of 50 per cent; the original price is Rs 20,249 for the phone. Reliance has also launched an exclusive offer with the phone; those who register on the JIO Money app on their new Lyf phone will get Rs 500 cashback.

On the specifications front, the Lyf F1s comes with a 5.2 inch full HD display (1080p resolution) at 423 ppi density and a curved Corning Gorilla Glass on top. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 second-gen 64 bit octa-core processor, which is clocked at 1.8Ghz and comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage which is expandable to 128GB.

The smartphone comes with a 16MP rear camera with PDAF, dual-tone flash and wide-aperture for better photographs. It comes with multiple focus option and a low-light photography mode as well. The smartphone is capable of 4K video recording as well. The front camera on the Lyf F1s is 5MP with flash included, which is promises better selfies even in low-light conditions.

The Lyf F1s comes with LTE+ carrier aggregation and has a 3000 mAh battery, with USB Type-C fast charging. It runs Android Marshmallow 6.0. The phone supports Rich Communication Services (RCS) which allows users to share location, doodle, images etc during a call itself.

On the connectivity front, the Lyf F1s has Bluetooth 4.1, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n/a/ac/, micro USB 2.0, GPS/AGPS, and USB OTG support. Sensors on the Lyf F1s are: G-sensor, P-sensor, Ambient light sensor, Gyro, Accelerometer and magnetic. The phone has a hybrid nano-SIM slot with microSD.

