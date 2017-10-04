Reliance Jio’s Lyf C459, C451 smartphones come with free data worth Rs 2307

Reliance LYF C459 and LYC 451 smartphones come with free data benefits worth Rs 2,307 from Reliance Jio: Here’s how it works. Reliance LYF C459 and LYC 451 smartphones come with free data benefits worth Rs 2,307 from Reliance Jio: Here’s how it works.

Reliance’s LYF smartphone brand has introduced new Lyf C series, which include free data benefits worth Rs 2307 from the company. Reliance Lyf C459 and C451 are priced at Rs 4,699 and Rs 4,999 respectively. However, with the Reliance Jio Lyf Mega offer that has data benefits included in it, the effective price for these budget 4G VoLTE smartphones comes to Rs 2,392 and Rs 2,692 respectively.

Reliance’s Lyf C smartphones are aimed at first-time smartphone buyers, who need a 4G VoLTE smartphone and the company is thus bundling this with free access for Jio’s data. The Reliance Jio data benefits for the Lyf C459 and C451 smartphones include: Jio Prime Membership worth Rs 99, first recharge of Rs 399, which is valid for 84 days and has unlimited voice and data benefits.

Reliance Jio will also give 5GB data vouchers for nine subsequent recharges and these are worth Rs 201 each. This in total amounts to Rs 1809. If one includes the free Jio Prime membership and free Rs 399 recharge, the total free data benefits with these phones are then equal to Rs 2307. So those who buy a Lyf C series smartphone from Reliance Jio will get a free Jio SIM and data bundled with it as well without having to pay extra charges for these.

Reliance Jio and Lyf’s data offer for these smartphones is valid only till October 22. Specifications of the C459 and C451 are the same, except for the battery difference as the C451 has a bigger 2800 mAh battery in comparison to the C549.

Specifications of the two smartphones are: 4.5-inch FWVGA IPS display with 160 degree viewing angle, Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 quad-core processor clocked at 1.3GHz with 1GB RAM and 8 GB storage on board. The phones support a microSD slot with 128GB as the limit. Both phones come with a 5MP rear camera and a 2MP front camera.

Network support on the Lyf C549 and Lyf C541 is: GSM 1900/1800/850/900, UMTS WCDMA BAND 1(2100) / BAND 8(900) LTE-FDD BAND3 (1800)/BAND 5(850) It also has support for LTE-TDD BAND 40 (2300) and A-GPS/GPS, FM, Bluetooth 4.1 and Wi-Fi: 802.11b/g/n. Both smartphones support USB OTG and come with a dual-SIM slot.

