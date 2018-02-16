Reliance Jio’s ‘Football’ offer gives Rs 2200 cashback on new smartphones: List of eligible devices

Reliance Jio has announced the ‘Football Offer’ that gives users instant cashback of Rs 2,200 for new smartphones that get activated on the Jio network for the first time. Reliance Jio has announced the ‘Football Offer’ that gives users instant cashback of Rs 2,200 for new smartphones that get activated on the Jio network for the first time.

Reliance Jio has announced the ‘Football Offer’ that gives users instant cashback of Rs 2,200 for new smartphones that get activated on the Jio network for the first time. The Jio Football Offer can be availed by users who buy new Xiaomi, Samsung, Motorola, Asus, Huawei, Panasonic, LG, Nokia, Micromax, etc handsets. It is available for select smartphone models. Other companies include, 10.or, LYF, BlackBerry, Intex, Alcatel, Comio, Jivi, Swipe, Zen, Ziox, Celkon, iVoomi, and Centric.

Under this offer, users will have to recharge with Jio’s Rs 198 or 299 prepaid plans for the first time, upon activation of the phone. The offer is only available on MyJio app, valid till March 31. The cashback will be credited to the user’s MyJio account in the form of 44 vouchers of Rs 50 each. These vouchers can be used against subsequent recharges of Rs 198 or Rs 299 on MyJio app. The Jio ‘Football offer’ is applicable for both existing and new Jio customers.

Reliance Jio’s unused cashback vouchers will expire by May 31, 2022. Do note that the vouchers are non-transferable and can only be redeemed one at a time. Users can view the cashback vouchers under the “My Vouchers” section in MyJio app. The “Jio Football Offer” is only applicable on the Indian variants of eligible devices.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro have already been launched with the Jio ‘Football offer’. Additionally, Comio S1 Lite and C1 Lite buyers will also be eligible for the offer. The list of eligible devices include, Xiaomi Redmi Y1, Samsung On8, Honor 9i, BlackBerry KeyONE, Micromax Bharat 1, among others.

Reliance Jio ‘Football’ offer: List of eligible devices

LYF

WATER 2, EARTH 1, WATER 1, WATER F1S, WATER 8, EARTH 2, WATER 10, WATER 11, WATER 7s, WATER F1, WIND 4S, FLAME 8, C 451, FLAME 1, WIND 3, WIND 1, FLAME 7, WIND 7, WIND 7, WATER 5, WATER 4, WATER 6, WATER 7

Samsung: On 8, On 5 Pro, On 7 Pro, On Max, On Nxt, J3 2016

Xiaomi: Mi Max 2, Mi Mix 2, Mi A1, Redmi Note 4, Redmi Y1, Redmi Y1 Lite, Redmi 4

Motorola: Moto C+, Moto E4+, Lenovo K8+, Moto G5S, Moto G5S+, Moto Z2 Play

Micromax: Vdeo 1, Vdeo 2, Vdeo 3, Bharat 2, Dual 5, Canvas 2 (2017), Dual 4, Selfie 2 Note, Selfie 2, Selfie 3, Canvas 1, Bharat 4, Evok Dual Note, Bharat 2 Plus, Canvas Infinity Pro, Canvas Infinity, Bharat 3, Spark 4G 2017, Bharat 1, Bharat 2 Anniversary, Bharat 5, Bharat 5 Plus

Huawei: Honor 9i, Honor 7x, Honor 9 lite

Nokia: Nokia 5, Nokia 6

10.or: D, E, G

BlackBerry: KeyOne

Asus: Zenfone 2 Laser 5.5, Zenfone 3 5.2, Zenfone 3 5.5, ZenFone 3 Laser, ZenFone 3 MAX 5.2, Zenfone 3 MAX 5.5, Zenfone 3S MAX, Zenfone 4 Selfie Lite(IN), ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro, Zenfone AR, Zenfone Deluxe, Zenfone Go 4.5 LTE, ZenFone Go 5.0 LTE, ZenFone Go 5.5 LTE, ZenFone Live, ZenFone Live(WW), Zenfone Max, Zenfone Selfie, Zenfone Ultra, Zenfone Zoom S

Panasonic: Eluga A2, ELUGA A3, ELUGA A3 Pro, ELUGA I2 Activ, P77, ELUGA I5, ELUGA A4, Eluga Ray 500, Eluga Ray 700, ELUGA I9 , Eluga I2, ELUGA Prim, P88, ELUGA Tapp, P71, ELUGA Mark 2, P85, P100, ELUGA Pulse, ELUGA Pulse X, ELUGA Ray X, ELUGA Ray Max, ELUGA Ray, ELUGA I3 Mega, P9, P55 Max, Eluga Note, Eluga Arc 2, P55 Novo 4G, P99, P91, Eluga Mark, P66, Eluga Turbo, P90 4G, ELUGA Ray 550, ELUGA I7, P95, Eluga Icon 2, Eluga Arc, Eluga I3, ELUGA I4 , P90 3G

LG: LG V30+, LG G6, LG Q6/Q6+, LG K7i, G4, LG V20, LG G3, LG G4 Stylus, LG G Pro 2, LG F70, LG Magna, LG Spirit, LG K10 2017, LG F60, LG K8, LG G3 Beat, LG G3 Styls, LG L70 Plus, LG L80 Plus, LG K7 LTE, LG K10 LTE, LG Stylus 2, LG X Screen, LG G Flex 2, LG G5, LG G3 Stylus, LG X Power, LG C70, LG Stylus 2 Plus, LG Cam Plus

Intex: AQUA ZENITH, AQUA PRIME 4G, AQUA PRO 4G, CLOUD Q11, Aqua Note 5.5, CLOUD Q11 4G , AQUA STRONG 5.1+, CLOUD STYLE 4G, AQUA AMAZE+, ELYT-E1, AQUA CRYSTAL, AQUA LIONS 4G, AQUA SUPREME+, AQUA TREND LITE, AQUA CRYSTAL+, ELYT-E7, Aqua Selfie, Aqua Lions 3, Aqua Power IV, Aqua 5.5 VR+, Aqua Style III, Elyt E6,Aqua Lions X1+, Aqua Lions X1, Aqua Jewel 2, Aqua Lions E1

Alcatel: U5HD, A310,A3 XL, A5 LED, A7,POP 410, TCL 562

Comio: S1, C2, C1, P1, S1 Lite, C2 Lite

Jivi: Energy E12 , Energy E3, Prime P300, Revolution TnT3 , Prime P444, Prime P30

Swipe: Konnect Star, Strike, Elite Note , Elite Plus, Elite Max, Elite Star, Elite 2 Plus , Elite 3, Neo 4G, Elite Sense , Elite Power, Razor, Elite VR, Neo Power, Elite 4G, Slate Pro, Elite 3T, Elite dual

Zen: Cinemax Click, Admire Thrill, Admire Dragon, Admire Swadesh, Cinemax 4G, Admire Metal, Admire Joy, Sense Plus, Sense Duo, Admire Duo, Admire Strong

Ziox: Astra Star, Duopix F1, Astra Blaze, Astra Metal 4G, Astra Force 4G, Astra Colors 4G, Astra Viva 4G, Astra NXT 4G, Astra NXT Pro, Astra Champ+ 4G, Astra Young 4G, Astra Young PRO, Astra Curve 4G, Astra Titan 4G, Duopix R1

Celkon: Mega, Diamond U, UFEEL 4G, CliQ, SMART 4G, Diamond 4G Plus, Diamond 4G Tab 7,Diamond 4G Plus, Diamond 4G Tab 8, Spark, Ace, Pop, Mega, Star 4G, Swift 4G, UniQ, CliQ 2

iVOOMi: Me4, iV Smart 4G, V5, Me3s, i1s, Me1, Me5, Me3, i1

Centric: P1, P1+, L1, G1, A1, L3

