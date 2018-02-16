Reliance Jio’s cashback offer for Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro: Here are the details

Xiaomi has partnered with Reliance Jio to unveil the ‘Jio #GiveMe5’ offer, which gives Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro buyers an instant cashback of Rs 2,200. Xiaomi has partnered with Reliance Jio to unveil the ‘Jio #GiveMe5’ offer, which gives Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro buyers an instant cashback of Rs 2,200.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro have been launched in India and the first Flipkart sale for the two smartphones will be held on February 22. Xiaomi has partnered with Reliance Jio to unveil the ‘Jio #GiveMe5’ offer, which gives Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro buyers an instant cashback of Rs 2,200. The cashback amount will be reflected in ‘My Vouchers’ tab of MyJio app and can be redeemed on prepaid recharges. Additionally, users can also avail double data offer which gives up to 4.5TB 4G data.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro buyers who activate their devices with a recharge of Rs 198 or Rs 299 will be eligible for an instant cashback of Rs 2,200. The phone need to be activated on or after February 22. Users will get the cashback in the form of 44 vouchers of Rs 50 each. These vouchers can be used for subsequent prepaid recharges worth Rs 198 or Rs 299. The Jio cashback offer of Rs 2,200 is limited to the MyJio app.

Reliance Jio’s double data offer for Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro buyers can only be availed on the first three recharges. Further, the maximum data that Jio is giving out under this offer is 4.5TB. Users who recharge with the company’s Rs 198 or above prepaid plans will be eligible for double data. To get the entire 4.5TB free data, users can go with the Jio’s Rs 9,999 prepaid voucher. The plan offers a total of 750GB data for 360 days. However, Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro users will get 1.5TB data in all under the double data offer. Notably, three consecutive recharges of Rs 9,999 will get them a total of 4.5TB data.



Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 price in India starts at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB variant, while the 4GB RAM and 64GB variant is priced at Rs 11,999. The Redmi Note 5 Pro comes in two variants – 4GB RAM and 64GB with a price tag of Rs 13,999 while the 6GB RAM and 64GB variant is priced at Rs 16,999. The new Redmi phones feature a Full View display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The Redmi Note 5 Pro variant gets dual rear cameras.

