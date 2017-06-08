Reliance Jio’s 4G VoLTE-enabled feature phones to launch soon: Report

Reliance Jio will soon launch new 4G VoLTE features phones in India. Reliance Jio will soon launch new 4G VoLTE features phones in India.

Reliance Jio will soon launch 4G VoLTE-enabled features phones in India. A report from 91 Mobiles reveals that the phones will come in two processor variants. Apparently the 4G VoLTE feature phones are already in production and will be launched soon.

The report claims the phones will be available with Qualcomm and Spreadtrum chipsets inside. The model with the Qualcomm chipset will cost $28 ( or approx Rs. 1798), while the Spreadtrum-powered device will be a slightly cheaper to manufacture at $27 ( or approx Rs. 1734).

Both phones will come with minimal hardware, with a 2.4-inch screen, 512MB RAM, 4GB internal memory, microSD card support, 2-megapixel rear camera, and VGA front camera. Not only the feature phones will be 4G LTE-powered, they will include connectivity options like Wi-Fi, NFC and even GPS for that matter.

It’s no surprise to see Reliance Jio coming up with ultra affordable 4G VoLTE feature phones. Mukesh Ambani-backed Reliance Jio shook India’s telecom market and helped the new telco to surpass 100 million subscribers after 170 days of launching its 4G network. Even though Reliance Jio has not confirmed the existence of the devices, reports in the past have claimed that the company would launch affordable 4G VoLTE feature phones priced at Rs. 1500. Currently the only 4G LTE-enabled feature phone available in the market is Lava 4G Connect 1, which was launched in February and is priced at Rs. 3,333.

Feature phones will continue to dominate the Indian mobile phone market. As per research conducted by CMR, 59 per cent of the overall phone market in India still dominated by feature phones. Rural areas in India are still untapped, and there is a big opportunity for both smartphone manufacturers and network providers.

