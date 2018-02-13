Reliance JioPhone will get its own Facebook app from February 14

Reliance Jio Phone will get its own Facebook app from February 14: Here’s how to download the app. Reliance Jio Phone will get its own Facebook app from February 14: Here’s how to download the app.

Reliance JioPhone, which has managed to capture the top share in India’s feature phone market, will now have its own Facebook app. Jio confirmed that the Facebook will be available on the Jio feature phone from February 14, which is tomorrow. According to Jio, this new version of the Facebook app is built specially for Jio KaiOS, which is what powers the JioPhone. The company states the inclusion of Facebook on JioPhone will open up the social network to potential 50 crore feature phone users in India.

According to Jio, the Facebook app on the JioPhone will show notifications, videos, and links to external content. The company also claims the app has been also optimised to successfully accommodate the cursor function on JioPhone. News Feed, Photos, etc will be supported on the Facebook app on Jio Phone. The Facebook App will be available on the JioPhone App store for downloads. Currently the JioPhone is limited to apps from the telecom player itself.

Previously Google had announced a version of its Google voice assistant for the JioPhone, though it has yet to roll out. The Google Assistant for JioPhone was announced in December 2017 at the Google for India event. Earlier leaks and reports have also claimed that WhatsApp, which is owned by Facebook, will also have a version for the JioPhone.

“As promised, JioPhone will be home to the world’s leading applications, starting with Facebook. Jio, the world’s largest mobile data network, is built to empower every Indian with the power of data and JioPhone is an integral part of this Jio movement,” said Akash Ambani, Director, Jio in a press statement.

“We are excited about our partnership with Jio and the opportunity to provide the best possible Facebook experience for millions of people using JioPhone. Working with partners like Jio, we want to make sure everyone, everywhere has the opportunity to enjoy the benefits of being connected,” Francisco Varela, Vice President of Mobile Partnerships, Facebook said in a press statement.

