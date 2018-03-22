Reliance JioPhone to get WhatsApp support soon: Report

WhatsApp support for the Reliance JioPhone is reportedly coming sooner than expected. WhatsApp support for the Reliance JioPhone is reportedly coming sooner than expected.

Reliance JioPhone is apparently getting WhatsApp support, according to a report byWABetaInfo. The report says WhatsApp support for KaiOS, a Linux-based OS that powers the JioPhone, will be out soon. As per claims made by WABetaInfo, references to a native KaiOS app have been found in the latest WhatsApp beta for Windows Phone 2.18.38. This is a clear indication that WhatsApp support for the KaiOS is being planned. It should be noted that neither Reliance Jio nor WhatsApp has confirmed the news.

Interestingly, KaiOS Technologies recently had inked partnerships with major Silicon Valley behemoths, including Facebook (also owns WhatsApp), Google, Qualcomm, Twitter and more. The announcement was made during the annual Mobile World Congress (MWC) last month. For those who’re not familiar, KaiOS is a Linux-based mobile operating system that mostly powers feature phones.

It wouldn’t be a huge surprise to see if the JioPhone gains WhatsApp support in the coming days. After all, the JioPhone is the most popular feature phone on the market today. According to a CMR report, Reliance JioPhone was the top-selling feature phone in the fourth quarter of last year. WhatsApp support for the JioPhone is the most-requested feature consumers wish to see on the phone. The 4G feature recently gained support for Google Assistant, a voice-powered assistant similar to Apple’s Siri and Amazon’s Alexa. An official app for Facebook for the JioPhone was also announced as well.

Reliance JioPhone is an advanced 4G feature phone which made its debut at the company’s AGM meeting on July 21 last year. JioPhone will effectively be “free” at a deposit of Rs 1,500 which is refundable after three years, when users return the JioPhone.

