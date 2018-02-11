Reliance JioPhone to be available on MobiKwik: Here’s how to book the 4G feature phone

Reliance JioPhone to be available on MobiKwik platform: Here’s how to book the 4G feature phone. Reliance JioPhone to be available on MobiKwik platform: Here’s how to book the 4G feature phone.

Reliance JioPhone can soon be purchased from MobiKwik, one of the leading digital wallet platforms in India. For the first time Reliance Jio has partnered with a mobile wallet platform to sell its JioPhone, which has been in high demand ever since it first made its debut in the market early last year. Reliance JioPhone was the top-selling feature phone in India with a market share of 26 per cent in the fourth quarter of last year, according to the market research firm Counterpoint.

Buying the JioPhone on MobiKwik is simple and straightforward. All you need to download the MobiKwik app from the Google Play store or Apple App store on your smartphone. Once you download the app on your device, it’s time to click on the Recharge icon on the homepage and then click Phone Booking icon under recharge and bill payments.

Now insert your mobile number, area pin code, and then tap on continue. Just remember you need to pay Rs 1500 for the JioPhone in order to proceed to the payments page. Choose your desired payment mode and you’re done. Once you’ve made the payment, you will receive a confirmation SMS from Jio with details of the transaction details, followed by another SMS with store details from where you can the JioPhone.

Buying the JioPhone on MobiKwik is simple and straightforward. Buying the JioPhone on MobiKwik is simple and straightforward.

Reliance JioPhone is a 4G VoLTE-enabled feature phone that comes with an effective price of Rs 0. However, those who pre-book the JioPhone will have to pay a refundable security deposit of Rs 1,500 which can be claimed after three years on return of the device in working condition. The JioPhone started shipping in October in limited numbers. Reliance Jio has recently announced a new Rs 49 plan, exclusively for JioPhone users. The Rs 49 pack offers free voice calls, along with 1GB data for 28 days.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd