Reliance JioPhone pre-booking suspended: Here’s how to track your order

Reliance JioPhone pre-bookings are now suspended and the company says the reason for this is the ‘overwhelming response.’ In a statement on the website, the company says, “Millions have pre-booked the JioPhone. We will inform you when pre-booking resumes.” Reliance has not revealed the exact number of people who have pre-booking the 4G feature phone. So what happens now that pre-bookings are suspended? We answer some of the questions below.

JioPhone pre-bookings are suspended, but can I still try and get the phone?

Unfortunately you can no longer book the JioPhone online or offline as Reliance Jio has suspended the bookings. The Jio website is still asking people, businesses to register their interest in the phone, but an actual booking for the phone is not possible. Pre-booking the JioPhone requires a payment of Rs 500, and the remaining Rs 1000 has to paid at the time of delivery. If you missed out on the chance to pre-book, you can go on register for the JioPhone on the website. Either way you’ll still have to way for the pre-booking to open.

So when will JioPhone open for pre-booking?

Reliance Jio has not yet specified the next date for the JioPhone pre-booking. The first batch of phones is supposed to go on sale in September, but it looks like only those who have pre-booked the JioPhone will be getting it for now.

I did manage to pre-book the JioPhone. How do I check status of my JioPhone pre-booking and when will it be delivered?

For those who have managed to book the Reliance JioPhone, they can dial 18008908900 to check the status of their JioPhone. Once you dial this, you will be asked to share your registered mobile number, and this has to be the one which you used to book the JioPhone. After that is done, you will get an update about the pre-booking status. Alternately you can go to the MyJio App and under the My Vouchers section, you should see an update for the JioPhone. Still don’t expect the phone to ship before September.

What exactly is the cost of the JioPhone? Is it actually free?

The JioPhone is marketed as ‘free’ though it does come with cost attached. Even when pre-booking you will be expected to pay Rs 500 via as token amount. The phone has a Rs 1500 security deposit, which is refundable after three years, and only when you return the JioPhone. The rest of the amount has to be paid at the time of the delivery, which is Rs 1000.

JioPhone has plans at Rs Rs 153 which has 28 day validity and gives users 500MB data per day. This comes to 14GB for the plan. The seven days plan is for Rs 54 and there’s a two-day plan for Rs 24 as well. Both of these have the same unlimited data benefits as the Rs 153 plan. (500 MB per day). All voice calls are free and the plans give users free SMS as well.

The catch with the JioPhone is that customers can only use these plans with the phone. The other Reliance Jio plans of Rs 303 or higher etc for regular Jio SIM can’t be used with this phone. Also, the JioPhone doesn’t allow any other operators SIM to be used with it, and this is a single SIM feature phone.

