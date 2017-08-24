Reliance JioPhone booking open: Here is how to register for ‘India ka smartphone’

Uses can pre-book the JioPhone – through the website, Jio App, or simply by visiting the nearest store. Uses can pre-book the JioPhone – through the website, Jio App, or simply by visiting the nearest store.

Pre-bookings for the JioPhone went live at 5:30 pm on Thursday, August 24, with shipments slated to start sometime in the first week of September. Since the JioPhone will be sold at an effective price of Rs 0, there’s likely very high demand for the 4G feature phone. So if you want the phone in the first phase, you should be placing an order as soon as possible. There are many ways you can pre-order the JioPhone – through the website, Jio App, or simply by visiting the nearest store.

Here we try to simplify the whole process of pre-booking the JioPhone through all the channels:

Reliance JioPhone pre-booking: Website

• All you need to log in to the company’s official website: Jio.com

• Now enter your mobile number and Pin code.

(You are not required to add your Aadhaar card details to pre-book the JioPhone starting today)

• Simply pay the amount and book the feature phone.

• You’ve successfully booked the JioPhone. A notification will be sent through an SMS to confirm the booking.

Reliance JioPhone pre-booking: My Jio App

• Fire up the My Jio App on your smartphone.

• You’ll notice the JioPhone pre-booking option on the app.

• Enter your mobile phone number and Pin code.

• Pay the amount and book the phone.

• Mission accomplished! You’ve successfully booked the JioPhone.

Reliance JioPhone pre-booking: Offline store

• Visit the nearest Reliance Digital store or any offline retail store (make sure the JioPhone pre-booking is available)

• Give the necessary details and pay Rs 500.

• You’ll be notified through an SMS that the booking has been done.

• Once done, the retailer will give you a receipt confirming your booking.

Reliance JioPhone: Price

Users need to pay Rs 500 booking amount and the rest balance Rs 1000 at the time of delivery. The 4G feature phone will be available at an effective price of Rs 0, as customers are required to pay Rs 1500 security deposit, which according to the company can be refunded after three years.

