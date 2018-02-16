Reliance JioPhone now listed on Amazon: Here’s how to book

Reliance JioPhone customers are recommended to check if the device is being sold by Reliance Digital and fulfilled by Amazon, before booking. Reliance JioPhone customers are recommended to check if the device is being sold by Reliance Digital and fulfilled by Amazon, before booking.

Reliance JioPhone, which could previously be ordered via Jio’s official website or MyJio app online, is now listed on Amazon India. The 4G VoLTE-enabled feature phone is priced effectively at Rs 0, though people need to pay a refundable security deposit of Rs 1,500 for purchasing the device.

Reliance JioPhone is being sold by Reliance Digital and fulfilled by Amazon. The cash on delivery option can also be availed by users. People who buy the JioPhone with Amazon Pay balance will get Rs 50 cashback. The cashback amount will be credited to the user’s Amazon pay balance within three days from product shipping date. It can be availed from February 16 to February 28.

Reliance JioPhone customers are recommended to check if the device is being sold by Reliance Digital and fulfilled by Amazon, before booking. This is because the phone is listed at a slightly higher price, with official reseller not being Reliance Digital. Those interested in getting the JioPhone can explore the offline option as well. The JioPhone is available with authorised Jio retailers or other leading mobile retail stores across India.

Reliance JioPhone is a low-cost 4G handset which comes at an effective price of Rs 0. The security deposit of Rs 1,500 will be refunded to users after three years on return of the device in working condition. The phone includes several smart features like 4G VoLTE connectivity, a voice assistant, and support for company’s apps that come pre-loaded on the device. It terms specifications, the single-SIM phone gets a 2.4-inch QVGA display, 2MP rear camera and 0.3MP front camera. It is backed by a 2000 mAh battery.

