Reliance JioPhone is a single SIM feature phone: Everything you need to know

Reliance JioPhone is a single-SIM feature phone, but is the SIM locked? Here’s what you need to know. Reliance JioPhone is a single-SIM feature phone, but is the SIM locked? Here’s what you need to know.

Reliance JioPhone is not a dual-SIM feature phone but a single-SIM device, according to a report on Gadgets360. A Jio representative also confirmed the same to indianexpress.com. However, a future dual-SIM variant of the device is not yet confirmed, but for now Jio is sticking with the single-SIM variant. Another report on The Mobile Indian had said that a JioPhone with dual-SIM capabilities will be launched in October, though the company has not officially announced such a variant. Here are a few things to keep in mind about the JioPhone and the SIM options.

Is the SIM locked on the Reliance JioPhone?

This is one question that a lot of people are asking about the Reliance JioPhone. The SIM is not technically locked, but there are some points to keep in mind. For starters, with the Reliance JioPhone, only the Jio SIM can be used. If a user has a Jio SIM already, that can also be used with this phone. However, the plans will have to be changed to the Rs 153 prepaid pack, which is exclusive for the JioPhone. Also the Jio SIM on this JioPhone can later be put on a different 4G VoLTE smartphone. However, once again you’ll have to upgrade the packs.

Can you use other network numbers on the JioPhone?

The Jio representative confirmed that users can’t put in a SIM from any other network on the JioPhone, like say Airtel, Vodafone, Idea, BSNL, etc. So if you buy the JioPhone as your primary device, then you’ll have to use Jio SIM as your primary number.

When is the dual-SIM variant of the JioPhone launching?

The company has not officially announced this or even confirmed if they will launch a dual-SIM variant. For now, JioPhone means you will be restricted to the Reliance Jio network. As already pointed out, Jio is launching this device to gain all those 2G feature phone users who could not access the company’s service.

Also read: Reliance Jio disrupts market: JioPhone, unlimited calls and 4G data at Rs 153 a month

Reliance Jio is an entirely 4G VoLTE network, and there are no 2G or 3G bands on this, unlike with other players. Airtel has confirmed it is testing 4G VoLTE but as we’ve pointed out SIMs from other networks can’t be used on this phone.

Akash and Isha Ambani showcasing the new JioPhone at the RIL AGM. Akash and Isha Ambani showcasing the new JioPhone at the RIL AGM.

Reliance JioPhone has a cable tv accessory. What is the price for that? What about the Rs 309 pack?

Reliance JioPhone has a cable tv accessory, which can be used to connect the device to a television set and then stream content from the JioCinema apps. However, price for this cable tv accessory has not been confirmed by the company. Also for those who want to use the cable tv accessory, the pack will cost Rs 309 per month, and offers 1GB data per day for 28 days.

How can you book the Reliance JioPhone?

Reliance JioPhone’s pre-bookings will start from August 24, though the public beta testing officially starts on August 15. The phone will go on sale from September. Interested users can to go the Jio website and register for the JioPhone.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd