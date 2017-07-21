Reliance JioPhone 4G VoLTE feature phone: Price, specifications, features, availability, tariff

Reliance JioPhone with 4G VoLTE has been announced by Mukesh Ambani a company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM). The Reliance Industries Limited chairman called the new JioPhone ‘India ka smartphone’. Reliance JioPhone with 4G VoLTE has been announced by Mukesh Ambani a company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM). The Reliance Industries Limited chairman called the new JioPhone ‘India ka smartphone’.

Reliance Jio 4G VoLTE feature phone has been announced by Mukesh Ambani at the company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM). The Reliance Industries Limited chairman called the new JioPhone ‘India ka smartphone’, and it comes loaded with features like expandable SD card slot, 4-way navigation, and more. Let us take a look at the features of Jio’s new feature phone.

Reliance JioPhone with 4G VoLTE Features

Reliance JioPhone with 4G VoLTE feature phone sports a square design, along with a 2.4-inch QVGA display. It comes with an Alphanumeric keypad, and a dedicated button for torchlight. It features a headphone jack, microphone, speaker, and supports FM Radio as well.

The 4G VoLTE-enabled JioPhone supports all languages, and users can speak to the device via voice commands. The company is giving people an option to browse Internet on the new JioPhone as well. And yes, it comes pre-loaded with Jio apps. This means users can watch movies on the 2.4-inch screen using the JioCinema app. Other features of the Jio 4G VoLTE feature phone include SOS feature, which can be activated by pressing 5, support for NFC that enables quick payments, and the ability to cast content.

Reliance JioPhone with 4G VoLTE Availability

Reliance JioPhone with 4G VoLTE feature phone will hit the markets beginning September first week. All voice calls on Jio network made with this phone are free. Users can pre-order the device starting August 24 from Jio.com as well Jio Digital Stores.

Reliance JioPhone Price and Data Plans

Coming to tariffs, users will have to pay Rs 1500 security deposit for three years, which comes down to Rs 500 a year. Jio has introduced recharge plans as well sachet packs, which start at Rs 153 per month. It gives users unlimited data on this 4G VoLTE feature phone.

In order to broadcast their JioTV app on their television, users will have to recharge with Rs 309 per month. The monthly plan will let users watch three to four hours of video on a large screen as well. Reliance Jio has two sachet packs of Rs 24 for two days and Rs 54 per week. They come with the same benefits.

