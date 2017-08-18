Reliance JioPhone: Here’s how to pre-register the 4G feature phone via SMS

Reliance JioPhone: Here’s how you can pre-register via SMS. Reliance JioPhone: Here’s how you can pre-register via SMS.

Interest in the Reliance JioPhone is apparently high. A number of Reliance Digital and Express Mini stores in Delhi-NCR region have already started to prepare days in advance, when the phone goes on sale in September. Indianexpess.com visited a few authorised Reliance Jio stores, where we found that the store managers were busy seen explaining the pre-registration process to their customers. The actual bookings will commence only from August 24, one of the store managers told Indianexpress.com.

Here’s how you can pre-register the JioPhone via SMS

Interestingly, users can now register their interest in the JioPhone by simply sending a text message. In order to book the JioPhone via SMS, all you need to Type as JP <> your area pin code <> Jio store code near your area. Now send the SMS to 702 11 702 11. Once you send the SMS to the above number, you will get a “Thank You” message from Reliance Jio.

The retailer said all the details about the JioPhone will be communicated to the customer via a text message or phone call. When the pre-booking for the phone commences on August 24, the company will ideally be calling all those customers who previously registered for the JioPhone via SMS. If the customer shows interest in buying the phone, the company will then send an area code of the store, where the phone will be available for delivery.

Reliance JioPhone to be made available in September

We have also learnt that the JioPhone will be made available in the first week of September, though the exact details are still scant at the moment. Users, however, should note that you need to submit a copy of your Aadhaar card to pre-order the device. Also, Reliance Jio is restricting one unit per Aadhaar number. Reliance JioPhone will be made available on a first come, first serve basis. Reliance Jio is giving users both the online and offline options to register interest in the JioPhone.

One of the store managers told Indianexpress.com that they are expecting to get to the JioPhones for testing soon. Initially, the plan was to get the units on August 15. Ideally, the JioPhone will be showcased for demo purpose across all Reliance Digital and Express Mini stores.

Reliance JioPhone price, offers

Last month, Reliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Ambani launched its much-ambitious the JioPhone. The most advanced 4G VoLTE feature phone has an effective price of Rs O, though the company is charging a one-time, fully refundable fee of Rs 1500 for three years. This simply means users can claim the deposit after three years given they are ready to hand over the device to the company. The monthly plan on the Jio phone is Rs 153, which offers 500 MB of data per day for 28 day validity, which effectively comes to 14GB of data per month. Other than the monthly plan, Jio is offering weekly and two-day plan. The weekly plan will cost Rs 54 while the two-day plan will be available for Rs 24. All calls, including STD are free on the Jio network.

Reliance JioPhone specifications, features

Speaking of its specifications, Reliance JioPhone sports a 2.4-inch QVGA display. The feature phone will be available in two models; one with a Snapdragon 205 processor and other with the Spreadtrum chipset. The device has a dedicated button for torchlight and an alphanumeric keypad. JioPhone will be available in 24 regional language support, and users can communicate with the JioPhone via voice commands. It also has the built-in SoS button, which can be simply activated by pressing the number five. Plus, the JioPhone also comes pre-loaded with Jio apps. The phone does not come with a WhatsApp support, though there have been some reports that claim that there will be a special version of the app specifically made for the JioPhone.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd